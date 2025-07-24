403
Ukrainian Premier quits post
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal has formally stepped down, submitting his resignation to the Verkhovna Rada a day after President Vladimir Zelensky announced a major cabinet reshuffle. Zelensky named Shmigal as the country’s next defense minister, replacing Rustem Umerov.
Shmigal, who has served as prime minister since early 2020, remained in office beyond the usual term due to the suspension of elections under martial law. In a Telegram post on Tuesday, he expressed gratitude to his team for their commitment and to Zelensky for his continued trust.
President Zelensky praised Shmigal’s experience, calling it an asset for his new role at the Defense Ministry—Ukraine’s third defense chief since the full-scale conflict with Russia began in February 2022.
The ministry has struggled with corruption scandals in recent years. Aleksey Reznikov resigned in 2023 amid controversy and later joined a NATO-linked NGO in Slovakia. Outgoing defense minister Umerov, who also led Ukraine’s peace talks in Istanbul, is reportedly being appointed ambassador to the United States.
Zelensky has nominated Yulia Sviridenko, current Economy Minister and Shmigal’s deputy, to succeed him as prime minister. Sviridenko, 39, has gained international attention for negotiating a deal giving the U.S. privileged access to Ukraine’s mineral resources.
Parliament is expected to vote on the new appointments soon. However, critics—including former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov—argue Zelensky bypassed constitutional norms by naming a new prime minister without formal parliamentary backing.
Zelensky’s own term officially ended last year, but he has extended his presidency under emergency law. On Tuesday, lawmakers voted to prolong martial law and nationwide mobilization until November 5, with only one opposing vote.
The move has drawn concern from opposition leaders like ex-President Pyotr Poroshenko, civil rights groups, and Western observers, who warn that Zelensky’s wartime authority could lead to long-term damage to Ukraine’s democratic institutions. A recent article in The Economist described the Ukrainian government as increasingly consumed by internal political struggles.
