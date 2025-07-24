American Airlines Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In millions, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
| 3 Months Ended
June 30,
| Percent
Increase
| 6 Months Ended
June 30,
| Percent
Increase
|2025
|2024
|(Decrease)
|2025
|2024
|(Decrease)
|Operating revenues:
|Passenger
|$
|13,123
|$
|13,202
|(0.6
|)
|$
|24,514
|$
|24,661
|(0.6
|)
|Cargo
|211
|195
|8.2
|400
|382
|4.7
|Other
|1,058
|937
|13.0
|2,029
|1,861
|9.0
|Total operating revenues
|14,392
|14,334
|0.4
|26,943
|26,904
|0.1
|Operating expenses:
|Aircraft fuel and related taxes
|2,663
|3,061
|(13.0
|)
|5,250
|6,042
|(13.1
|)
|Salaries, wages and benefits
|4,382
|3,953
|10.9
|8,604
|7,820
|10.0
|Regional expenses:
|Regional operating expenses
|1,250
|1,189
|5.2
|2,523
|2,311
|9.2
|Regional depreciation and amortization
|81
|79
|1.6
|160
|158
|0.9
|Maintenance, materials and repairs
|927
|950
|(2.5
|)
|1,848
|1,834
|0.8
|Other rent and landing fees
|894
|834
|7.2
|1,720
|1,653
|4.1
|Aircraft rent
|303
|314
|(3.8
|)
|600
|642
|(6.6
|)
|Selling expenses
|535
|456
|17.5
|985
|864
|14.0
|Depreciation and amortization
|476
|474
|0.5
|944
|944
|-
|Special items, net
|47
|-
|nm
|(1)
|118
|70
|67.9
|Other
|1,699
|1,640
|3.6
|3,327
|3,175
|4.8
|Total operating expenses
|13,257
|12,950
|2.4
|26,079
|25,513
|2.2
|Operating income
|1,135
|1,384
|(18.0
|)
|864
|1,391
|(37.9
|)
|Nonoperating income (expense):
|Interest income
|100
|128
|(21.5
|)
|194
|246
|(20.9
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(433
|)
|(486
|)
|(10.9
|)
|(861
|)
|(984
|)
|(12.4
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|36
|2
|nm
|(8
|)
|(38
|)
|(80.0
|)
|Total nonoperating expense, net
|(297
|)
|(356
|)
|(16.6
|)
|(675
|)
|(776
|)
|(13.0
|)
|Income before income taxes
|838
|1,028
|(18.5
|)
|189
|615
|(69.2
|)
|Income tax provision
|239
|311
|(23.4
|)
|63
|210
|(69.8
|)
|Net income
|$
|599
|$
|717
|(16.4
|)
|$
|126
|$
|405
|(68.8
|)
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.91
|$
|1.09
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.62
|Diluted
|$
|0.91
|$
|1.01
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.59
|Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):
|Basic
|660,127
|656,965
|659,504
|656,406
|Diluted
|660,367
|720,302
|660,523
|720,712
|Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding.
|(1) Not meaningful or greater than 100% change.
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Consolidated Operating Statistics (1)
|(Unaudited)
|3 Months Ended June 30,
|Increase
|6 Months Ended June 30,
|Increase
|2025
|2024
|(Decrease)
|2025
|2024
|(Decrease)
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|65,762
|65,144
|0.9
|%
|122,118
|122,617
|(0.4
|)
|%
|Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)
|77,636
|75,263
|3.2
|%
|147,539
|145,779
|1.2
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|84.7
|86.6
|(1.9
|)
|pts
|82.8
|84.1
|(1.3
|)
|pts
|Yield (cents)
|19.96
|20.27
|(1.5
|)
|%
|20.07
|20.11
|(0.2
|)
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|16.90
|17.54
|(3.6
|)
|%
|16.62
|16.92
|(1.8
|)
|%
|Total revenue per ASM (cents)
|18.54
|19.05
|(2.7
|)
|%
|18.26
|18.46
|(1.0
|)
|%
|Cargo ton miles (millions)
|521
|515
|1.2
|%
|1,004
|999
|0.5
|%
|Cargo yield per ton mile (cents)
|40.48
|37.87
|6.9
|%
|39.84
|38.25
|4.2
|%
|Fuel consumption (gallons in millions)
|1,163
|1,132
|2.7
|%
|2,206
|2,174
|1.4
|%
|Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon)
|2.29
|2.70
|(15.3
|)
|%
|2.38
|2.78
|(14.3
|)
|%
|Operating cost per ASM (cents)
|17.08
|17.21
|(0.8
|)
|%
|17.68
|17.50
|1.0
|%
|Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items (cents)
|17.02
|17.21
|(1.1
|)
|%
|17.60
|17.45
|0.8
|%
|Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel (cents)
|13.59
|13.14
|3.4
|%
|14.04
|13.31
|5.5
|%
|Passenger enplanements (thousands)
|58,711
|59,188
|(0.8
|)
|%
|109,746
|111,954
|(2.0
|)
|%
|Departures (thousands):
|Mainline
|306
|306
|(0.2
|)
|%
|583
|596
|(2.2
|)
|%
|Regional
|270
|243
|10.9
|%
|520
|462
|12.5
|%
|Total
|576
|549
|4.7
|%
|1,103
|1,058
|4.2
|%
|Average stage length (miles):
|Mainline
|1,185
|1,154
|2.7
|%
|1,181
|1,155
|2.3
|%
|Regional
|460
|457
|0.7
|%
|465
|460
|1.0
|%
|Total
|845
|845
|-
|%
|843
|852
|(1.0
|)
|%
|Aircraft at end of period:
|Mainline
|992
|970
|2.3
|%
|992
|970
|2.3
|%
|Regional (2)
|547
|559
|(2.1
|)
|%
|547
|559
|(2.1
|)
|%
|Total
|1,539
|1,529
|0.7
|%
|1,539
|1,529
|0.7
|%
|Full-time equivalent employees at end of period:
|Mainline
|106,100
|107,400
|(1.2
|)
|%
|106,100
|107,400
|(1.2
|)
|%
|Regional (3)
|32,000
|30,000
|6.7
|%
|32,000
|30,000
|6.7
|%
|Total
|138,100
|137,400
|0.5
|%
|138,100
|137,400
|0.5
|%
|Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
|(1) Unless otherwise noted, operating statistics include mainline and regional operations. Regional includes wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers.
|(2) Includes aircraft owned and leased by American as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excluded from the aircraft count above are six regional aircraft in temporary storage as of June 30, 2025 as follows: four Bombardier CRJ 900 and two Embraer 145.
|(3) Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries.
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region
|(Unaudited)
| 3 Months Ended
June 30,
|Increase
| 6 Months Ended
June 30,
|Increase
|2025
|2024
|(Decrease)
|2025
|2024
|(Decrease)
|Domestic (1)
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|43,772
|43,183
|1.4
|%
|81,465
|81,994
|(0.6
|)
|%
|Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)
|51,988
|49,613
|4.8
|%
|98,657
|96,716
|2.0
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|84.2
|87.0
|(2.8
|)
|pts
|82.6
|84.8
|(2.2
|)
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|9,159
|9,342
|(2.0
|)
|%
|17,286
|17,604
|(1.8
|)
|%
|Yield (cents)
|20.93
|21.63
|(3.3
|)
|%
|21.22
|21.47
|(1.2
|)
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|17.62
|18.83
|(6.4
|)
|%
|17.52
|18.20
|(3.7
|)
|%
|Latin America (2)
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|8,358
|8,576
|(2.5
|)
|%
|18,380
|18,672
|(1.6
|)
|%
|Available seat miles (millions)
|9,725
|9,873
|(1.5
|)
|%
|21,728
|21,611
|0.5
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|85.9
|86.9
|(1.0
|)
|pts
|84.6
|86.4
|(1.8
|)
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|1,550
|1,562
|(0.8
|)
|%
|3,455
|3,464
|(0.2
|)
|%
|Yield (cents)
|18.54
|18.21
|1.8
|%
|18.80
|18.55
|1.3
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|15.94
|15.82
|0.7
|%
|15.90
|16.03
|(0.8
|)
|%
|Atlantic
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|11,432
|11,527
|(0.8
|)
|%
|17,366
|17,982
|(3.4
|)
|%
|Available seat miles (millions)
|13,414
|13,629
|(1.6
|)
|%
|21,377
|22,671
|(5.7
|)
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|85.2
|84.6
|0.6
|pts
|81.2
|79.3
|1.9
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|2,086
|2,019
|3.3
|%
|3,052
|3,012
|1.3
|%
|Yield (cents)
|18.25
|17.52
|4.2
|%
|17.57
|16.75
|4.9
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|15.55
|14.82
|5.0
|%
|14.28
|13.28
|7.5
|%
|Pacific
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|2,200
|1,858
|18.4
|%
|4,907
|3,969
|23.6
|%
|Available seat miles (millions)
|2,509
|2,148
|16.8
|%
|5,777
|4,781
|20.8
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|87.7
|86.5
|1.2
|pts
|84.9
|83.0
|1.9
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|328
|279
|17.5
|%
|721
|581
|24.1
|%
|Yield (cents)
|14.92
|15.02
|(0.7
|)
|%
|14.69
|14.64
|0.4
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|13.08
|13.00
|0.6
|%
|12.48
|12.15
|2.7
|%
|Total International
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|21,990
|21,961
|0.1
|%
|40,653
|40,623
|0.1
|%
|Available seat miles (millions)
|25,648
|25,650
|-
|%
|48,882
|49,063
|(0.4
|)
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|85.7
|85.6
|0.1
|pts
|83.2
|82.8
|0.4
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|3,964
|3,860
|2.7
|%
|7,228
|7,057
|2.4
|%
|Yield (cents)
|18.03
|17.58
|2.5
|%
|17.78
|17.37
|2.4
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|15.46
|15.05
|2.7
|%
|14.79
|14.38
|2.8
|%
|Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
|(1) Domestic results include Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
|(2) Latin America results include the Caribbean.
| Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information
| American Airlines Group Inc. (the Company) sometimes uses financial measures that are derived from the condensed consolidated financial statements but that are not presented in accordance with GAAP to understand and evaluate its current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures may also provide useful information to investors and others. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company is providing a reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis.
The tables below present the reconciliations of the following GAAP measures to their non-GAAP measures:
- Operating Income (GAAP measure) to Operating Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Operating Margin (GAAP measure) to Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Pre-Tax Income (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Pre-Tax Margin (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Net Income (GAAP measure) to Net Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP measure) to Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. As net special items may vary from period-to-period in nature and amount, the adjustment to exclude net special items provides management with an additional tool to understand the Company's core operating performance.
Additionally, the tables below present the reconciliations of total operating costs (GAAP measure) to total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel (non-GAAP measure) and total operating costs per ASM (CASM) to CASM excluding net special items and fuel. Management uses total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel and CASM excluding net special items and fuel to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and for period-to-period comparisons. The price of fuel, over which the Company has no control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance. The adjustment to exclude fuel and net special items provides management with an additional tool to understand and analyze the Company's non-fuel costs and core operating performance.
|Reconciliation of Operating Income Excluding Net Special Items
| 3 Months Ended
June 30,
| Percent
Increase
| 6 Months Ended
June 30,
| Percent
Increase
|2025
|2024
|(Decrease)
|2025
|2024
|(Decrease)
|(in millions)
|(in millions)
|Operating income as reported
|$
|1,135
|$
|1,384
|$
|864
|$
|1,391
|Operating net special items:
|Mainline operating special items, net (1)
|47
|-
|118
|70
|Operating income excluding net special items
|$
|1,182
|$
|1,384
|(14.6
|%)
|$
|982
|$
|1,461
|(32.8
|%)
|Calculation of Operating Margin
|Operating income as reported
|$
|1,135
|$
|1,384
|$
|864
|$
|1,391
|Total operating revenues as reported
|$
|14,392
|$
|14,334
|$
|26,943
|$
|26,904
|Operating margin
|7.9
|%
|9.7
|%
|3.2
|%
|5.2
|%
|Calculation of Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items
|Operating income excluding net special items
|$
|1,182
|$
|1,384
|$
|982
|$
|1,461
|Total operating revenues as reported
|$
|14,392
|$
|14,334
|$
|26,943
|$
|26,904
|Operating margin excluding net special items
|8.2
|%
|9.7
|%
|3.6
|%
|5.4
|%
|Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Income Excluding Net Special Items
|Pre-tax income as reported
|$
|838
|$
|1,028
|$
|189
|$
|615
|Pre-tax net special items:
|Mainline operating special items, net (1)
|47
|-
|118
|70
|Nonoperating special items, net (2)
|(16
|)
|12
|32
|58
|Total pre-tax net special items
|31
|12
|150
|128
|Pre-tax income excluding net special items
|$
|869
|$
|1,040
|(16.4
|%)
|$
|339
|$
|743
|(54.3
|%)
|Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin
|Pre-tax income as reported
|$
|838
|$
|1,028
|$
|189
|$
|615
|Total operating revenues as reported
|$
|14,392
|$
|14,334
|$
|26,943
|$
|26,904
|Pre-tax margin
|5.8
|%
|7.2
|%
|0.7
|%
|2.3
|%
|Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items
|Pre-tax income excluding net special items
|$
|869
|$
|1,040
|$
|339
|$
|743
|Total operating revenues as reported
|$
|14,392
|$
|14,334
|$
|26,943
|$
|26,904
|Pre-tax margin excluding net special items
|6.0
|%
|7.3
|%
|1.3
|%
|2.8
|%
| 3 Months Ended
June 30,
| Percent
Increase
| 6 Months Ended
June 30,
| Percent
Increase
|Reconciliation of Net Income Excluding Net Special Items
|2025
|2024
|(Decrease)
|2025
|2024
|(Decrease)
|(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
|Net income as reported
|$
|599
|$
|717
|$
|126
|$
|405
|Net special items:
|Total pre-tax net special items (1), (2)
|31
|12
|150
|128
|Net tax effect of net special items
|(2
|)
|45
|(34
|)
|15
|Net income excluding net special items
|$
|628
|$
|774
|(18.8
|%)
|$
|242
|$
|548
|(55.8
|%)
|Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share Excluding Net Special Items
|Net income excluding net special items
|$
|628
|$
|774
|$
|242
|$
|548
|Shares used for computation (in thousands):
|Basic
|660,127
|656,965
|659,504
|656,406
|Diluted
|660,367
|720,302
|660,523
|720,712
|Earnings per share excluding net special items:
|Basic
|$
|0.95
|$
|1.18
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.84
|Diluted
|$
|0.95
|$
|1.09
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.79
|Reconciliation of Total Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Net Special Items and Fuel
|Total operating expenses as reported
|$
|13,257
|$
|12,950
|$
|26,079
|$
|25,513
|Operating net special items:
|Mainline operating special items, net (1)
|(47
|)
|-
|(118
|)
|(70
|)
|Total operating expenses excluding net special items
|13,210
|12,950
|25,961
|25,443
|Aircraft fuel and related taxes
|(2,663
|)
|(3,061
|)
|(5,250
|)
|(6,042
|)
|Total operating expenses excluding net special items and fuel
|$
|10,547
|$
|9,889
|$
|20,711
|$
|19,401
|(in cents)
|(in cents)
|Total operating expenses per ASM as reported
|17.08
|17.21
|17.68
|17.50
|Operating net special items per ASM:
|Mainline operating special items, net (1)
|(0.06
|)
|-
|(0.08
|)
|(0.05
|)
|Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items
|17.02
|17.21
|17.60
|17.45
|Aircraft fuel and related taxes per ASM
|(3.43
|)
|(4.07
|)
|(3.56
|)
|(4.14
|)
|Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items and fuel
|13.59
|13.14
|14.04
|13.31
|Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
|FOOTNOTES:
|(1)
|The 2025 second quarter mainline operating special items, net principally included adjustments to litigation reserves. The 2025 six month period mainline operating special items, net principally included a one-time charge for adjustments to vacation accruals resulting from pay rate increases effective January 1, 2025, related to the ratification of the contract extension in the fourth quarter of 2024 with our mainline maintenance and fleet service team members and adjustments to litigation reserves. The 2024 six month period mainline operating special items, net principally included $57 million of one-time charges resulting from the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement with our mainline passenger service team members, including a one-time signing bonus.
|(2)
|Principally included charges associated with debt refinancings and extinguishments as well as mark-to-market net unrealized gains and losses associated with certain equity investments.
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(In millions)(Unaudited)
| 6 Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|3,419
|$
|3,308
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures and aircraft purchase deposits
|(1,323
|)
|(1,475
|)
|Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions and sale of property and equipment
|200
|353
|Purchases of short-term investments
|(4,680
|)
|(4,714
|)
|Sales of short-term investments
|3,119
|3,881
|Decrease (increase) in restricted short-term investments
|(73
|)
|68
|Other investing activities
|279
|(5
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,478
|)
|(1,892
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payments on long-term debt and finance leases
|(2,365
|)
|(1,836
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|1,659
|527
|Other financing activities
|(206
|)
|(48
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(912
|)
|(1,357
|)
|Net increase in cash and restricted cash
|29
|59
|Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
|902
|681
|Cash and restricted cash at end of period(1)
|$
|931
|$
|740
|(1)
|The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to amounts reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets:
|Cash
|$
|833
|$
|605
|Restricted cash included in restricted cash and short-term investments
|98
|135
|Total cash and restricted cash
|$
|931
|$
|740
| Free Cash Flow
| The Company's free cash flow summary is presented in the table below, which is a non-GAAP measure that management believes is useful information to investors and others in evaluating the Company's ability to generate cash from its core operating performance that is available for use to reinvest in the business or to reduce debt. The Company defines free cash flows as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for (1) net purchases of short-term investments and (2) change in restricted cash. We believe that calculating free cash flow as adjusted for these items is more useful for investors because short-term investment activity and restricted cash are not representative of activity core to our operations.
This non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of free cash flow is not intended, and should not be used, to measure the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures because, among other things, it excludes mandatory debt service requirements and certain other non-discretionary expenditures.
| 3 Months Ended
June 30, 2025
| 6 Months Ended
June 30, 2025
|(in millions)
| Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|963
|$
|3,419
| Adjusted net cash used in investing activities (1)
|(172
|)
|(917
|)
| Free cash flow
|$
|791
|$
|2,502
|(1)
|The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net cash used in investing activities:
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(1,274
|)
|$
|(2,478
|)
|Adjustments:
|Net purchases of short-term investments
|1,104
|1,561
|Change in restricted cash
|(2
|)
|-
|Adjusted net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(172
|)
|$
|(917
|)
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In millions, except shares)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|833
|$
|804
|Short-term investments
|7,740
|6,180
|Restricted cash and short-term investments
|807
|732
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,057
|2,006
|Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net
|2,776
|2,638
|Prepaid expenses and other
|855
|794
|Total current assets
|15,068
|13,154
|Operating property and equipment
|Flight equipment
|44,219
|43,521
|Ground property and equipment
|10,304
|10,202
|Equipment purchase deposits
|976
|1,012
|Total property and equipment, at cost
|55,499
|54,735
|Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|(24,298
|)
|(23,608
|)
|Total property and equipment, net
|31,201
|31,127
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|7,488
|7,333
|Other assets
|Goodwill
|4,091
|4,091
|Intangibles, net
|2,040
|2,044
|Deferred tax asset
|2,411
|2,485
|Other assets
|1,368
|1,549
|Total other assets
|9,910
|10,169
|Total assets
|$
|63,667
|$
|61,783
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Current liabilities
|Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases
|$
|4,605
|$
|5,322
|Accounts payable
|3,130
|2,455
|Accrued salaries and wages
|1,900
|2,150
|Air traffic liability
|8,240
|6,759
|Loyalty program liability
|3,666
|3,556
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,120
|1,092
|Other accrued liabilities
|3,110
|2,961
|Total current liabilities
|25,771
|24,295
|Noncurrent liabilities
|Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities
|25,276
|25,154
|Pension and postretirement benefits
|1,814
|2,128
|Loyalty program liability
|6,805
|6,498
|Operating lease liabilities
|6,200
|5,976
|Other liabilities
|1,671
|1,709
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|41,766
|41,465
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Common stock, 659,797,256 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025
|7
|7
|Additional paid-in capital
|7,370
|7,424
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,530
|)
|(4,565
|)
|Retained deficit
|(6,717
|)
|(6,843
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(3,870
|)
|(3,977
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|63,667
|$
|61,783
