Raksmart Launches $0.99 VPS Plan, Expands Full Lineup Of High-Performance VPS Hosting For Global Use

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 22, 2025 6:10 pm - Raksmart, a global leader in cloud hosting and internet infrastructure solutions, has officially launched its most affordable VPS plan ever, starting at just $0.99 per month.

This new offering aims to make reliable virtual private servers accessible to developers, learners, and startups worldwide, without compromising on quality or global connectivity.

The new $0.99 VPS plan includes 1 vCPU, 1GB of RAM, and 25GB of SSD storage, along with full root access and a selection of Linux operating systems. Customers can deploy their VPS in Raksmart's data center in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Frankfurt. With direct peering to top Tier 1 carriers and intelligent routing options such as CN2, China Premium, and BGP multi-line networks, Raksmart ensures lightning-fast access and low latency, especially for international users.

According to Raksmart,“The $0.99 VPS isn't just a promotion-it's our way of lowering the barrier to cloud adoption. Whether you're launching your first project or testing new ideas, Raksmart provides a dependable platform that grows with you.”

In addition to the $0.99 starter VPS, Raksmart has rolled out a full line of scalable VPS plans tailored to meet varying user needs:

The Advanced VPS plan offers 4 vCPUs, 4GB of RAM, and 80GB of SSD storage for just $3.99 per month.

For users requiring more processing power, the Performance plan provides 8 vCPUs, 8GB of RAM, and 160GB of SSD storage for $7.99.

All VPS offerings come with instant deployment, 24/7 support, flexible operating system options, and seamless scalability. Windows VPS is also available for users with specific software needs.

You may purchase these VPS plans through the official Raksmart Website

About Raksmart

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, Raksmart is a globally recognized provider of internet infrastructure, specializing in high-performance cloud solutions. Its offerings include Linux and Windows VPS, dedicated servers, GPU servers, hybrid cloud deployments, and bare metal solutions.

Raksmart operates world-class data centers across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, and maintains direct peering with leading Tier 1 carriers to guarantee optimal routing, security, and performance. The company's intelligent routing systems cater to both international and China-specific connectivity needs.

As a core member of the Internet Infrastructure Coalition (i2Coalition) and a founding member of the Secure Hosting Alliance (SHA), Raksmart works closely with leading technology companies such as Google, AWS, and GoDaddy to promote cybersecurity and infrastructure standards across the industry.

Raksmart serves a global clientele ranging from developers and freelancers to e-commerce startups, enterprise IT teams, and resellers. Its mission is to make world-class infrastructure accessible to everyone, backed by cutting-edge technology, responsive service, and continuous innovation.