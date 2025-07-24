Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Attacks On Kharkiv Region Leave Three Dead, Five Injured

2025-07-24 03:06:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Facebook .

He stated that in the village of Pidlyman (Bohodukhiv community), a 36-year-old man, a 55-year-old man, and a 55-year-old woman were killed. In Petropavlivka (Velykyi Burluk community), a 61-year-old man was injured. In Kupiansk, a 79-year-old man, a 70-year-old man, a 75-year-old woman, and a 49-year-old woman were injured.

The enemy attacked Kharkiv region with five glide bombs, around ten Geran-2-type drones, and four FPV drones.

Damage was reported in multiple districts: in Kharkiv district, a private home and garage were damaged; in Kupiansk district, two private homes and one apartment building were damaged; in Izium district, farm buildings on an inactive farm and a private house were affected; in Chuhuiv district, windows of three two-story buildings and two utility structures were damaged.

Read also: Russians launch 387 strikes on Zaporizhzhia Region, injuring one person

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to Pavlo Shamshyn, Spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group, Russian reserves in Belgorod region are currently insufficient to pose a threat to Kharkiv.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov / Facebook

