Oman Condemns Israeli Occupation's Approval Of West Bank Annexation Bill


2025-07-24 03:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, July 24 (KUNA) -- Oman vehemently condemned on Thursday Israeli occupation's Knesset approval of draft bill imposing occupation's sovereignty on the West Bank.
The Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that this undermines international law stipulations as well as attempts at restoring peace to the Middle East, Palestinian's right to self-determination and the two state solution.
The Sultanate of Oman renewed its condemnation to occupation's policy of besiegement, starvation, and prohibiting flow of aid to Gaza and other occupied Palestinian lands.
The occupation's Knesset voted Wednesday in favor of draft bill calling for the annexation of the West Bank and Jordan Valley, marking political escalation amidst tense conditions. (end)
