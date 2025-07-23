Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi Receives A Heartfelt Reception From The Indian Diaspora In The UK, Says 'Touched By The Warm Welcome'


2025-07-23 08:13:28
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom for their warm welcome, describing their enthusiasm and dedication to India's development as "truly heartening."

PM Modi said on X, "Touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in the UK. Their affection and passion towards India's progress is truly heartening."

During his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom, PM Modi was warmly received by members of the Indian diaspora in London.

Many in the crowd expressed their excitement and admiration after meeting him, describing the experience as both surreal and emotionally overwhelming.

PM Modi arrived in the United Kingdom on Wednesday in the first leg of his two-nation visit, with the two countries poised to further strengthen bilateral ties by signing a Free Trade Agreement.

PM Modi landed in London for a two-day visit to the United Kingdom.

