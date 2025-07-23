Physical Security Market To Witness Notable Growth Analysis, Opportunities, And Future Scope Forecast 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



The physical security market is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from USD 120.79 billion in 2025 to USD 151.50 billion by 2030. The necessity to improve public safety and protect tangible assets is driving the increasing use of sophisticated physical security solutions. As theft, vandalism, and acts of terrorism have increased, organizations are improving their on-site defenses. Because of their vulnerability, key infrastructure and densely inhabited areas require robust physical protection in order to stop, detect, and respond to emerging threats. From next-generation access control systems to smart surveillance, businesses are investing in comprehensive physical security solutions.

The rise in security breaches and malicious attacks in areas like transportation, healthcare, government, and commercial buildings is increasing the need for stronger physical security. Organizations are now focusing on real-time protection, from controlling access to preventing threats across their facilities. The threat landscape is becoming more complex, with attackers using a combination of physical intrusions and cyber techniques, along with insider threats, unauthorized drone activity, and coordinated break-ins at sensitive locations like hospitals and airports. To address these risks, businesses are investing in modern solutions such as integrated access control systems, smart sensors, and AI-powered surveillance that enhance safety without disrupting operations.

Based on offering, the video surveillance segment will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Expanding needs for real-time monitoring, crime prevention, and upgrading public safety across commercial, government, and infrastructure sectors are driving demand for video surveillance systems. New IP cameras, high-definition CCTVs, and video analytics now provide functionality much more advanced than mere recording, like providing actionable insight in the form of motion detection, face recognition, and behavioral analysis. Integrated into smart infrastructure, these solutions provide real-time awareness of vehicles, machinery, and building perimeters. With increasing security threats and operational intelligence moving to the center stage, deployment is increasingly taking place in high-risk locations such as banks, malls, transportation centers, and public spaces.

Despite advancements in smart and data-driven technologies, video surveillance still remains a vital component in preventing security incidents and enhancing proactive threat management across sectors.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment will account for a larger market size during the forecast period.

With expansive assets and complex infrastructure, large-sized businesses are more vulnerable to physical attacks, driving their strong reliance on advancing their physical security systems. To address these vulnerabilities, such as unauthorized access to data centers, insider threats, theft of valuable equipment, tampering with operational systems, or targeted attacks on executive facilities, large enterprises demand integrated physical security frameworks that combine deterrence, detection, and rapid response capabilities. Large enterprises typically allocate high budgets for security, enabling them to deploy integrated solutions powered by AI, IoT, and real-time analytics. Moreover, the need to meet regulatory requirements and protect brand reputation further drives their investment in robust, enterprise-grade physical security systems.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of physical security in Asia Pacific is influenced by increasing urbanization, rising infrastructure development, and heightened concerns over public and private safety. Also, the growing investments in smart city projects and mass transit systems are further expected to fuel the demand for advanced surveillance and access control systems in the region.

Rising incidents of crime and terrorism across Asia Pacific are prompting governments and businesses to strengthen their physical security infrastructure. This is driving the adoption of smart surveillance, real-time monitoring, and deterrence to enhance safety and reduce potential risks. Moreover, supportive government policies such as India's Smart Cities Mission, China's Safe City initiatives, and Japan's emphasis on disaster resilience, alongside expanding industrial and commercial sectors, are further accelerating the adoption of physical security solutions in the region.

Unique Features in the Physical Security Market

A major trend in the physical security market is the convergence of physical and cybersecurity systems. Organizations are adopting integrated security solutions that combine surveillance, access control, and network security to protect against both physical intrusions and digital threats. This unified approach enhances overall security posture by allowing real-time data exchange and coordinated incident response.

Modern physical security solutions are driven by high-definition IP cameras combined with AI-based video analytics. These systems go beyond traditional surveillance, offering features like facial recognition, behavior analysis, license plate recognition, and anomaly detection. This intelligent monitoring allows for proactive threat detection and operational insights.

The market is witnessing a strong shift towards cloud-managed physical security solutions. Cloud platforms enable remote monitoring, centralized management, easy scalability, and reduced IT overhead. These features are particularly beneficial for multi-site enterprises and organizations requiring flexible and cost-effective deployment.

Biometric authentication, mobile credentials, and frictionless access control systems are redefining how organizations manage entry and exit points. These advanced access control methods enhance security, streamline user experiences, and reduce dependency on traditional keys and cards, which are prone to loss or misuse.

Major Highlights of the Physical Security Market

The physical security market is experiencing robust growth due to increasing incidents of theft, vandalism, terrorism, and workplace violence. Governments and private organizations across sectors are heavily investing in security infrastructure to safeguard people, assets, and facilities, which is propelling market expansion globally.

There is a significant uptick in the adoption of intelligent video surveillance systems equipped with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. These systems offer proactive threat detection, real-time alerts, and automated incident analysis, significantly enhancing security operations and decision-making.

The shift to cloud-based physical security systems is a notable market trend, offering benefits such as remote accessibility, centralized control, scalability, and cost savings. Cloud solutions are especially popular among small and medium-sized enterprises looking for flexible and easy-to-deploy security options.

Enterprises are increasingly seeking unified platforms that combine video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, and incident management. This integrated approach improves efficiency, simplifies operations, and enables more comprehensive threat response mechanisms.

Top Companies in the Physical Security Market

The physical security market is led by some of the globally established players, such as Johnson Controls (Ireland), Bosch Building Technologies (Germany), Honeywell (US), Apollo Asset Management (US), Cisco (US), Telus (Canada), Wesco (US), Genetec (Canada), HID Global (US), Pelco (US), Hikvision (China), Gallagher (New Zealand), Secom (Japan), Allied Universal (US), Zhejiang Dahua Technology (China), Axis Communications (Sweden), Hanwha Vision America (US), Teledyne Flir (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), General Dynamics (US), BAE Systems (UK), Huawei (China), NEC (Japan), SmartCone Technologies (Canada), Verkada (US), and Cloudastructure (US). Partnerships, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, and product developments are various growth strategies that such players adopt in a bid to increase their market presence.

Johnson Controls (Ireland) is a global technology leader for smart building solutions with more than 135 years of innovation and experience. It has its headquarters in the US and operates in over 150 countries in commercial real estate, healthcare, education, transportation, and government markets. Johnson Controls offers innovative physical security solutions that secure assets, infrastructure, and lives through smart access control, video monitoring, intrusion detection, and building management systems. Johnson Controls, in the physical security space, has an extensive portfolio of products and solutions ranging from enterprise security platforms, biometric authentication, visitor management, and perimeter security, all propelled by AI, IoT, and cloud connectivity. Their security products enable customers to reduce risk, improve incident response, automate regulatory compliance, and maximize operational efficiency. Through its analytical nature capabilities and networked architecture, Johnson Controls enables organizations to make secure, real-time decisions for resiliency. Through its global presence and passion for innovation, Johnson Controls remains at the forefront of transforming physical security into an active, intelligent defense system.

Bosch Building Technologies (Germany) is the global security, safety, and communications solutions leader operating as a key division of the Bosch Group with decades of experience in building technologies. Headquartered in Germany and operations in more than 60 countries, Bosch provides services to numerous industries such as transportation, government, commercial buildings, education, and retail. The organization provides a physical security innovation that protects people, assets, and property by offering intelligent surveillance, intrusion detection, access control, and fire safety solutions. Bosch physical security business offers a complete portfolio of end-to-end, integrated security solutions that include IP video solutions, access control systems, intrusion alarm systems, and public address systems supported by artificial intelligence and edge analytics. These solutions enable customers to comply with the law, deter unauthorized access, monitor high-risk areas, and respond more quickly. Based on its reliability, differentiation, and technological innovation leadership, Bosch Building Technologies is making physical security intelligent, scalable, and sustainable.

Honeywell (US) is a leading player in the physical security market, providing a comprehensive range of solutions designed to protect people, property, and assets. The company specializes in advanced security systems including access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, and integrated security management platforms. Honeywell's offerings cater to diverse sectors such as commercial buildings, critical infrastructure, and smart cities, leveraging cutting-edge technologies like IoT, cloud computing, and AI to enhance security effectiveness and operational efficiency. As one of the top global providers, Honeywell is recognized for its innovation, reliability, and focus on addressing evolving security challenges in the US and worldwide.

ADT (US) is a major provider in the physical security market, offering a wide range of solutions such as intrusion detection, video surveillance, and access control systems to protect residential, commercial, and industrial properties. In response to rising crime rates and increasing security concerns across the United States, ADT has expanded its product and service offerings, leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and IoT for real-time monitoring and enhanced threat detection. The company's integrated security systems are designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements and address the evolving needs of businesses and individuals, reinforcing ADT's strong presence and leadership in the US physical security sector.

Cisco (US) is a significant provider in the physical security market, offering a comprehensive suite of network-centric solutions that include video surveillance, IP cameras, electronic access control, and integrated incident response systems. Cisco's approach leverages the power of IP networks to create scalable, interoperable, and modular security infrastructures, enabling organizations to integrate physical security with IT systems for enhanced situational awareness and rapid decision-making. Their solutions are widely deployed across sectors such as education, government, healthcare, and critical infrastructure, allowing customers to modernize legacy systems, reduce operational costs, and improve overall security effectiveness through centralized management and advanced analytics.