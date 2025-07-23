MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates Fifth Year as Official Apparel Partner for 2025 British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup, Broadcast by the Sports Brand Globally on ESPN for the First Time

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA./MIDHURST, U.K., July 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn. , the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), served as the Official Apparel Partner of the 2025 British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup, now in its fifth consecutive year of partnership with Cowdray Park Polo Club . For the first time, USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, and its media subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), will broadcast the Cowdray Gold Cup on ESPN, bringing high-goal British polo to a global sports audience. Check your local listings for airtimes.





The 2025 British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup was hosted at the historic Cowdray Park Polo Club from June 24 to July 20, with over 35,000 sports fans attending the semi-finals and finals. The prestigious tournament concluded with a thrilling final match as La Dolfina/Scone defeated Kazak with a score of 9-8 in front of over 15,000 fans. Making history, La Dolfina/Scone became the first team to win the British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup as a father-daughter duo, with legendary player Adolfo Cambiaso and his daughter, Mia Cambiaso. La Dolfina/Scone's game started early with a dominant 3-0 first chukker, maintaining control through sharp teamwork and standout defensive plays from Mia Cambiaso despite a spirited push from Kazak and key goals from Nico Pieres. U.S. Polo Assn. had the honor of presenting the Most Valuable Player Award to Mia Cambiaso from La Dolfina/Scone, who delivered an outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

U.S. Polo Assn. provided co-branded apparel for all on-site staff and brought immersive activations for event attendees. In collaboration with Brand Machine Group (BMG), U.S. Polo Assn.'s brand partner in the U.K., the brand hosted ticket sweepstakes, divot stomp prizes, cap giveaways, shopping vouchers, and also offered exclusive products sold on-site at a U.S. Polo Assn. pop-up merchandise shop. The global sports brand also donated to Cowdray Park Polo Club's designated charity, Midhurst Palliative Care, accepted by Dr. Alex MacCallum, Chair of Trustees representing Midhurst Palliative Care.

"U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to support one of the top tournaments in the world and help bring the excitement of the 2025 British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup to millions of viewers through ESPN for the first time," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, which manages and oversees the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "This broadcast marks a powerful moment for the sport of polo and aligns with our long-term commitment to increasing access and exposure of the sport and our global sports brand in the U.K., one of our fastest-growing markets, around the globe."

Sports fans enjoyed watching one of the highest levels of polo competition while experiencing the English charm of Cowdray Park Polo Club. The British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup is widely regarded as one of the top tournaments in the world, alongside the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, the Argentine Open Polo Championship, the USPA Gold Cup®, and the Queens Cup. The event's high-goal players included some of the top names in the sport of polo, such as Polo Hall of Famer Adolfo Cambiaso, as well as Poroto and Mia Cambiaso, Facundo and Nico Pieres, Mark Tomlison, Tomas Beresford, James Harper, Hugo Taylor, Camilo Castagnola, Hazel Jackson, and Hilario Ulloa, to name a few.

"In partnership with U.S. Polo Assn., we continue to build authentic connections while elevating the visibility of the iconic Cowdray Park Polo Club on a global scale to sports fans and consumers," said Boo Jalil, CEO of Brand Machine Group, the U.K., Australian/New Zealand, and Polish partner for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Bringing this prestigious tournament to ESPN viewers worldwide marks a major milestone not only for English polo but for the sport as a whole."

First played in 1956 on the illustrious Cowdray Estate, boasting 16,500 acres, the Cowdray Gold Cup remains one of the most prestigious high-goal awards in the United Kingdom and globally today. Cowdray Park is recognized as the 'Home of English Polo,' with its first competitive polo tournament dating back to 1910. Located in the heart of England, Cowdray Park prides itself on its strong heritage of sporting excellence, where top polo players from around the world compete and are part of its history and tradition.

"Cowdray Park Polo Club is thrilled to have U.S. Polo Assn. as a valued and long-standing partner of the Gold Cup Competition," said Jonathan Russell, CEO of Cowdray Park Polo Club. "The support of U.S. Polo Assn. as the Official Apparel Partner in the top tournament in the U.K. elevates the tournament experience and helps position the Cowdray Gold Cup on the world stage with its first-ever broadcast on ESPN."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal and follow @uspoloassn .

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo .

About Brand Machine Group (BMG)

BMG is an international leader in fashion innovation, which has established itself as a vertical manufacturer and global licensing specialist with over four decades of industry experience. Partnering with recognized market leaders, BMG manages a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing, and delivering quality products while championing the DNA of a diverse portfolio of brands, spanning fashion, sports, outdoor, and homeware, including adult fashion, kidswear, and accessories.

BMG's portfolio of brands includes U.S. Polo Assn. Penfield, New Balance Kids, Duchamp, Jack Wills, Flyers American Born, Lee Kids, Peckham Rye, Wrangler Kids, Juicy Couture. BMG reaffirms its commitment to upholding sustainable and ethical business practices by ensuring full transparency throughout its global supply chain, aligning with the ETI Base Code.

Visit href="" c , brandmachinegroup , and follow @brandmachinegroup . For appointments, contact ... .

About Cowdray Park Polo Club

Cowdray Park Polo Club is often described as the Jewel in the Crown of Cowdray. For the last century, Cowdray Park has been at the forefront of professional polo in the U.K. and internationally. Competitive polo has been played at Cowdray since 1910, when it was founded as a small country club by the Pearson family, whose passion for the sport has been unwavering. Cowdray hosts the internationally famous British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup, and polo teams from around the world flock to Cowdray to participate. The Gold Cup is one of the most important events on the British social calendar and attracts the single largest polo audience in the United Kingdom.

For more information about polo at Cowdray, please visit .

