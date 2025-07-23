Lytx Unveils Precise Fatigue Detection AI Technology To Quickly Detect And Address Risk, Elevating Driver Safety

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With Lytx Fatigue Detection, fleets can now manage fatigue with unprecedented precision, prioritizing driver safety above all. The advanced alerts and notifications empower fleet managers to take proactive measures to mitigate fatigue-related risks, ultimately saving lives, reducing collisions, and cutting down on claims costs.

To view a video on Lytx's Fatigue Detection, go here .

"Fatigue is a progressive process and often cannot be determined based on a singular event," said Brendon Hill, Senior Vice President of Product at Lytx. "Lytx's state-of-the-art Fatigue Detection AI technology analyzes numerous signals, behaviors, and data to minimize false positives and provide drivers and fleet managers with more accurate alerts. This enables our customers to reliably support their drivers if fatigue sets in."

"We trialed Lytx and Netradyne and found that Lytx Fatigue Detection was more accurate." - Safety Director, healthcare distribution company

How Lytx Fatigue Detection Works

Lytx Fatigue Detection captures patterns of fatigue-related behaviors over a continual period, rather than just a moment in time. The system detects signs such as closing eyes for more than one second, nodding head, leaning on the steering wheel, and vehicle wandering in the lane. Professional review offers notification services to help fleet managers proactively address fatigued drivers in real time.

Key Features and Benefits



Early Detection: The technology provides a more precise and earlier view into when drivers are showing signs of fatigue, allowing for timely intervention.

Enhanced Accuracy: By combining MV+AI with HI, Lytx Fatigue Detection delivers greater improvements in accuracy over time, helping fleets gather deeper insights and collaborate with drivers to keep them safe. Professional Review: Notifications and customer workflow capabilities provide an additional layer of proactive intervention.

Market Demand and Impact

Fatigued driving continues to be an industry-wide issue and is a leading cause of accidents, motivating multinational corporations (MNCs) to adopt new solutions like fatigue detection technology. By investing in Lytx Fatigue Detection, managers are equipped with accurate and timely details that put driver safety at the forefront, allowing fleets to make informed decisions to address and mitigate the risks associated with driver fatigue.

Availability

Lytx's new Fatigue Detection technology is generally available now. For more on Fatigue Detection and Lytx's award-winning MV+AI technology, go here .

About Lytx

Lytx is a global leader in video safety and video telematics. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Through the Lytx VisionTM Platform, direct and reseller clients access our customizable services and programs spanning fleet safety , risk detection , fleet tracking , ELD compliance , preventative maintenance , and fuel management . Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and over 5.5 million drivers in more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx, visit , @lytx on X, LinkedIn , our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

