NABU And SAPO Stripped Of Safeguards Enabling Them To Carry Out Their Mandates Joint Statement

“As a result of these changes, NABU and SAPO have been stripped of the safeguards that previously enabled them to effectively carry out their mandates in combating high-level corruption. To restore the full and independent functioning of these institutions, unambiguous legislative steps are required to reinstate the guarantees revoked by Parliament,” the statement reads.

At the same time, NABU and SAPO reaffirmed their commitment to the interests of the Ukrainian people and their ongoing efforts to maintain the professional capacity of both institutions and the results achieved over the years.

“The rule of law and adherence to legal standards remain core values for NABU and SAPO. We expect the same approach from all other law enforcement bodies. We are sincerely grateful to the people of Ukraine for their principled stance, active support, and civic engagement. It is thanks to this active participation that anti-corruption reform in Ukraine became possible,” the statement continues.

NABU and SAPO also called on international partners to continue their comprehensive support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

“The strength and resilience of Ukraine's Defense Forces, the unity of Ukrainian society, and consistent international backing are essential to overcoming the aggressor and securing a European future for our country,” the statement adds.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law curtailing the powers of NABU and SAPO, which was later signed by President Zelensky.

In response, members of Parliament have begun collecting signatures and preparing a constitutional submission to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine challenging the law that curtails NABU and SAPO's powers.

Today, July 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the heads of Ukraine's law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.