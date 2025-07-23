Mission Foods Launches New Gluten-Free Chickpea Tortillas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Whether you're eating gluten-free or just looking to mix up mealtime, Mission Gluten-Free Chickpea Tortillas offer the tastiest new option in wraps, tacos and all your favorite creations for customers with plant-based preferences.

"We're always listening to our customers and looking for ways to meet their needs, tastes and lifestyles," said Garret Adrian, senior brand manager, Mission Foods. "With our new Chickpea Tortillas, we're giving people the bold flavor and nutrition they want, while staying true to the quality they expect from a Mission Foods tortilla."

Gluten-free just got tastier – and softer!

Made with roasted chickpeas and free from artificial colors, these tortillas are certified gluten-free, vegan and full of fiber, making them a nutritious and delicious choice for busy weeknight meals or veggie-forward feasts.

"The velvety-soft texture really sets our Chickpea Tortillas apart," said Adrian. "My family uses them on everything from fajitas to breakfast wraps , and I love that they are getting extra nutrients with every bite."

Fiber-forward

Most Americans are consuming less than half of their recommended daily amount of fiber, according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020–2025 . This can have serious consequences, as insufficient fiber intake has been linked to cancer, diabetes and even cardiovascular disease.

The good news? Mission's Gluten-Free Chickpea Tortillas are high in fiber, offering families a delicious way to increase their fiber consumption while still enjoying their favorite meals.

Available now

Mission Gluten-Free Chickpea Tortillas are rolling out now in major retailers nationwide. Look for them in the tortilla aisle of your local grocery store.

Mission's Gluten-Free Chickpea Tortillas join a growing lineup of gluten-free fan favorites including Original, Spinach Herb and Sweet Potato. Like all Mission products, they're designed to help families and food lovers turn everyday meals into something memorable.

Ready to wrap, roll, or fold? Find recipes, product info, and more at , or follow @MissionFoodsUS on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X for flavor inspiration.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world's leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With a presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Garret Adrian, Senior Brand Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Mission Foods