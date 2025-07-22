Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al-Misnad Meets Italian Ambassador

2025-07-22 11:01:54
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad met yesterday with Italian ambassador Paolo Toschi. The meeting discussed co-operation relations between the two countries. (QNA)

