Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Orientation Meeting For Scholarship Students Enrolled In Education City, US, Canada Universities

2025-07-22 11:01:54
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) organised yesterday an orientation meeting for new scholarship students enrolled in Education City universities as well as universities in the US and Canada for the 2025-2026 academic year.
The meeting aimed to familiarise students with the requirements of the academic stage and ensure optimal benefit from the scholarship experience.
During the opening speech, Acting Director of the Scholarships Department Noora al-Ansari emphasised the importance of this orientation meeting in building bridges of communication with the students studying abroad and providing them with the necessary support by introducing them to the procedures related to scholarships and the role of the Scholarships Department, as well as clarifying their rights and responsibilities.
Al Ansari wished the students success in their educational journey, reaffirming the importance of equipping them with knowledge and skills to serve their nation and contribute to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.
Cultural Attache at the Qatari embassy in the US Nasser Mohammed Al Nuaimi noted that scholarships are not limited to obtaining an academic degree, but rather represent a unique experience that enriches the student's personality and contributes to broadening their horizons through transitioning to a different educational and cultural environment.
Head of Public Affairs at the US embassy in Qatar Ivan David, gave an introductory presentation on studying in America, addressing travel procedures, adjusting to university life, and available student support services, in addition to offering key tips and best practices to achieve success during the scholarship period.
Director of the Education City Scholarship Programme Aisha al-Mohannadi discussed the procedures for activating the scholarship, including reading the terms of the contract and signing it by the student, in addition to the academic follow-up mechanism implemented by the Scholarships Department during the study period. She also highlighted the financial benefits allocated to the programme and the approved regulations for internal and external scholarships. (QNA)

