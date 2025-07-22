Pedro Pascal Was 'Appalled' To See His Clean Shaven Look In 'Wonder Woman 1984'
Pedro Pascal faced off against his 'Fantastic Four' co-star Vanessa Kirby for a video series, in which they were asked to debate which is sexier: Mustaches or beards, reports 'Variety'.
Pedro has long rocked facial hair throughout his career, but there was one role that required him to go clean shaven.
As per 'Variety', that would be the villainous Maxwell Lord in“Wonder Woman 1984,” Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot's superhero sequel that released in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously on Christmas Day 2020.
He said during LADbible's 'Agree to Disagree',“I grow such shit facial hair, but if I were to shave it all off... I really look very [awful]. Strongly disagree with a clean shaven me. I was so appalled by the way I looked in 'Wonder Woman 1984.' I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I never have gone back. Unless it were completely necessary”.
He further mentioned,“If they asked me to clean shave for 'Fantastic Four' and insisted then I would've done it. But it was a very collaborative creation for all of our looks in the movie”.
Pascal rocks his trademark mustache as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole, a choice that has sparked a bit of backlash amongst superhero obsessives who are committed to the clean-shaven Reed from the comic books.
