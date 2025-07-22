Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date


2025-07-22 04:16:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet”) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 will be released after the market close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) to discuss the results.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at . A replay will be available for approximately one year after the call.

About Grocery Outlet
Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 540 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:
Ian Ferry
(510) 244-3703
...

Ron Clark
(646) 776-0886
...

MEDIA CONTACT:
 Layla Kasha
(510) 379-2176
...


