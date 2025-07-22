Etoro Simplifies Onboarding In The UAE With UAE PASS Integration
eToro , a leading global investment platform, now offers UAE residents the ability to open and verify accounts using UAE PASS – the country's official digital identity system. This integration eliminates the need for uploading documents manually or waiting days for approval. With just a few taps and biometric confirmation, new users can be verified and ready to explore global financial markets.
This enhancement brings the onboarding process in line with the same secure infrastructure used by UAE government services, providing a new level of assurance for investors looking for both performance and peace of mind.Key Benefits for UAE-Based Users:
Verify your eToro account instantly using UAE PASS
No need to upload ID or proof of address
Faster access to thousands of global financial instruments in one place
Begin the eToro sign-up process
On the account setup screen, select “Continue with UAE PASS”
Authenticate using your UAE PASS PIN or biometrics
Enjoy full access to the platform once your identity is confirmed
Whether you're trading stocks, commodities, crypto , or currencies, eToro offers one of the most complete platforms for exploring today's financial opportunities. Now, UAE residents can access that experience faster and more securely than ever.Building Trust Through Regulation and Technology
With licenses in multiple jurisdictions and a strong commitment to investor education and protection, eToro continues to lead by example in transparency and innovation. This latest local integration reflects the company's dedication to making trading accessible and secure for users in the UAE.Your Gateway to Global Markets Is Already in Your Pocket
If you're a UAE resident and already use UAE PASS, you're just a few steps away from unlocking a world of financial opportunity. Let your national digital ID fast-track your journey with eToro .
Start investing with confidence. Start with UAE PASS.Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
