Portugal Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthening Strategic Partnership With Morocco

The Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, praised, on Tuesday in Lisbon, the excellent bilateral ties with the Kingdom of Morocco, reaffirming the mutual will to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, which represents a stellar cooperation model.

This position was set out in the Joint Statement signed at the end of his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita.

On this occasion, MFA Bourita and his Portuguese peer welcomed the excellent bilateral ties which continue to gain new momentum, strengthened in 2024 by the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the historic Peace and Friendship Agreement signed between the two countries in 1774, and the 30th anniversary of the Friendship, Neighbourhood and Cooperation Treaty, signed in Rabat on May 30, 1994.

The two ministers stressed the need to work towards implementing the commitments contained in the strategic partnership linking the two countries, endorsed at the 14th session of the High-Level Meeting held in Lisbon in May 2023.

In this respect, MFA Bourita and Rangel seized the opportunity to underline the economic potential and the means to be deployed to further strengthen cooperation in priority areas, notably green hydrogen, calling for continued joint efforts to install the electricity interconnection project and ensure connectivity, including maritime connectivity, between the two countries.

The two ministers also welcomed the joint organization by Morocco and Portugal, alongside Spain, of the 2030 Football World Cup, underscoring the momentum that could be unleashed by such a large-scale event in terms of shared prosperity and growth, as well as cultural rapprochement between the two countries.

Regrading shared objectives and responsibilities, the two leaders undertook to pursue consultations and coordination within international bodies.

