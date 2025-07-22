HOW CHINESE CARS ARE RESHAPING THE UAE AUTO MARKET

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE's automotive sector is undergoing a dynamic shift with the rapid expansion of Chinese car manufacturers. Over the past few years, these brands have not only made an impressive entry into the market but have also substantially increased their market share, introducing new dynamics for consumers and the insurance sector alike.

Chinese car brands have quickly attracted UAE consumers by redefining automotive value. This is attributed to the vehicles' stylish design, advanced technology, and competitive pricing. Based on available information, their market share in the UAE seems to have risen from 4% in 2023 to nearly 7% in 2024, marking an impressive 86% increase in sales volume. Available projections also seem to indicate that this upward trend will continue, with Chinese brands expected to capture 15% of the UAE market in the coming years.

This surge represents both opportunities and challenges for the UAE's insurance sector. Ensuring a reliable supply chain is essential for managing repair costs and maintaining customer satisfaction. While the affordability of Chinese cars may suggest lower repair costs, this depends on the accessibility of parts, timeliness of repairs and the expertise of service providers. For newer brands, insurers may also lack comprehensive historical data on accident rates, repair severity, and overall safety performance in local conditions. This can make accurate risk assessment and premium calculation more challenging initially.

The surging popularity of Chinese automotive brands in the UAE also presents a significant windfall for the insurance sector, opening doors to a vast and growing customer base. This influx of new vehicles creates fertile ground for insurers to innovate with tailored products, such as specialized EV coverage that resonates with a value-conscious demographic. Furthermore, strategic partnerships with the expanding network of Chinese dealerships, exemplified by existing collaborations, can unlock exclusive sales channels and integrated insurance offerings at the point of sale, allowing insurers to actively participate in and capitalize on this dynamic market transformation.

The UAE's overall automotive market is also primed for further growth, driven by the nation's forward-thinking governance, rapid economic development and strategic initiatives like the Dubai Auto Market by Dubai Municipality and DP World.

“The ascent of Chinese car brands in the UAE is reshaping the automotive landscape,” says Julien Audrerie, Head of Consumer Lines and Marketing.“This evolution demands that the insurance sector proactively adapts to ensure we continue to provide optimal solutions for our customers.”

This growth, combined with the increasing popularity of Chinese car brands, requires insurers to remain agile and knowledgeable. This will help the insurance sector meet the changing needs of the market and ensure ongoing safety and satisfaction for all drivers.

