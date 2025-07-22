Globee® Awards For Business Invites Professionals To Participate As Judges For The 15Th Annual Program

Working professionals, business professionals, and business owners from around the world are invited to apply and contribute to evaluating business excellence across various industries.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Business , part of the premier Globee® Awards programs, is now inviting working professionals, business professionals, and business owners worldwide to participate as judges for the upcoming 15th Annual Program .

Judges will play a vital role in evaluating entries that recognize achievements across leadership, innovation, customer experience, marketing, operations, and other critical business areas. All evaluations are conducted through a transparent, 100% merit-based process .

Apply now to participate as a judge:

Judges who complete their assignments receive:



A verified eCertificate of participation

Their name and company published on the official Globee® Awards Judges page The opportunity to contribute to Globee® Insights and join a global community of industry experts

Nominations are evaluated using a structured, data-driven scoring system to ensure fairness and consistency.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in business, innovation, technology, leadership, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and more. With global participation and evaluations from industry experts worldwide , the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes . To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: .

Follow: @globeeawards | Hashtags: #globeeawards #businessawards #industryexperts #judgeawards

SOURCE Globee Awards

