Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Globee® Awards For Business Invites Professionals To Participate As Judges For The 15Th Annual Program


2025-07-22 10:17:17
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Working professionals, business professionals, and business owners from around the world are invited to apply and contribute to evaluating business excellence across various industries.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Business , part of the premier Globee® Awards programs, is now inviting working professionals, business professionals, and business owners worldwide to participate as judges for the upcoming 15th Annual Program .

Judges will play a vital role in evaluating entries that recognize achievements across leadership, innovation, customer experience, marketing, operations, and other critical business areas. All evaluations are conducted through a transparent, 100% merit-based process .

Apply now to participate as a judge:

Judges who complete their assignments receive:

  • A verified eCertificate of participation
  • Their name and company published on the official Globee® Awards Judges page
  • The opportunity to contribute to Globee® Insights and join a global community of industry experts

Nominations are evaluated using a structured, data-driven scoring system to ensure fairness and consistency.

About the Globee® Awards
The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in business, innovation, technology, leadership, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and more. With global participation and evaluations from industry experts worldwide , the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes . To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: .

