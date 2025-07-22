403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Withdraws from UNESCO Again
(MENAFN) The United States announced Tuesday it will withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), marking a reversal just two years after rejoining the agency.
The U.S. State Department said in its statement that the UN agency has been emphasizing what it called divisive social and cultural agendas, rather than staying aligned with its core mission—especially regarding issues tied to the Israel-Palestine war.
"UNESCO's decision to admit the 'State of Palestine' as a member state is highly problematic, contrary to U.S. policy, and contributed to the proliferation of anti-Israel rhetoric within the organization," the statement said.
The U.S. withdrawal will formally take effect at the end of December 2026.
The U.S. State Department said in its statement that the UN agency has been emphasizing what it called divisive social and cultural agendas, rather than staying aligned with its core mission—especially regarding issues tied to the Israel-Palestine war.
"UNESCO's decision to admit the 'State of Palestine' as a member state is highly problematic, contrary to U.S. policy, and contributed to the proliferation of anti-Israel rhetoric within the organization," the statement said.
The U.S. withdrawal will formally take effect at the end of December 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment