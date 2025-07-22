Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Withdraws from UNESCO Again

(MENAFN) The United States announced Tuesday it will withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), marking a reversal just two years after rejoining the agency.

The U.S. State Department said in its statement that the UN agency has been emphasizing what it called divisive social and cultural agendas, rather than staying aligned with its core mission—especially regarding issues tied to the Israel-Palestine war.

"UNESCO's decision to admit the 'State of Palestine' as a member state is highly problematic, contrary to U.S. policy, and contributed to the proliferation of anti-Israel rhetoric within the organization," the statement said.

The U.S. withdrawal will formally take effect at the end of December 2026.

