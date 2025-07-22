Simplilearn Launches 100+ Free Generative AI Courses, Records 470% Surge In Genai Enrollments As India's Tech Sector Prepares For Job Growth

As The GenAI Revolution Transforms Industries, Simplilearn Democratizes Access to Critical AI Skills with Industry's Most Comprehensive Free Learning Library

PLANO, Texas, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a global leader in digital upskilling, announced a significant expansion of its free learning platform, SkillUP , with over 100 new Generative AI courses. This comprehensive library features cutting-edge programs on Agentic AI, cloud security, and specialized Gen AI certifications, developed in partnership with industry leaders such as Google, Microsoft, and Databricks.

The expansion comes at a critical point where global demand for GenAI skills is accelerating rapidly. Organizations worldwide are increasing their AI investments due to early signs of business value, with nearly half (48%) of the workforce receiving formal GenAI training and 45% of companies integrating AI seamlessly into workflows. AI and data skills have emerged as the fastest-growing skill sets globally, with two-thirds of organizations reporting an increased investment in GenAI.

Simplilearn's data reflects this global surge, recording a staggering 470% year-over-year increase in GenAI enrollments alongside over 1.9 million total enrollments across all programs in the last 12 months, spanning GenAI, Business Analytics, Python, and other high-demand technical skills.

This strategic focus addresses India's rapidly evolving tech landscape, where demand for specialized digital skills continues to outpace supply. India's tech sector is poised for a remarkable 20% increase in job growth this year, driven by a 75% surge in demand for roles in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. Recent industry findings reveal that nearly 40% of the workforce will require upskilling to remain competitive, with the gig economy and remote work contributing an additional 10% to the projected growth.

Simplilearn's commitment to democratizing access to high-demand skills directly addresses this challenge, bridging the gap between industry needs and talent availability. Data reveals:



Soaring Demand for GenAI Skills : Over the last 12 months, GenAI courses on Simplilearn's SkillUP platform have experienced an exceptional 470% year-over-year enrollment growth, underscoring the critical need for these specialized skills.

Freshers and Students Driving Adoption : Most GenAI learners on SkillUP are freshers (35.9%) and students (5.7%), with nearly half of the newcomers prioritizing industry-recognized certifications and 59.3% focusing on skill enhancement.

Upskilling Across All Career Stages : Simplilearn serves professionals at every level; over 40% of early-career individuals leverage SkillUP for career pivots, while mid-level managers use it for promotions, and seasoned experts seek recertification and skill enhancement. Bridging India's Skill Gap : By offering over 100 free GenAI courses, Simplilearn is actively addressing the mismatch between graduate skills and industry demand, particularly in high-growth tech sectors, contributing significantly to workforce readiness.

Speaking on this milestone, Krishna Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Simplilearn , said, "We are at an inflection point where skills, not just degrees, are becoming the new currency of employability. And as generative AI reshapes industries globally, we recognize our responsibility to democratize access to these mission-critical skills. The 470% surge in GenAI enrollments on our platform indicates that professionals across all experience levels understand the urgency of AI upskilling. By offering over 100 free GenAI courses, we're not just responding to market demand; we're actively building the AI-ready workforce that India needs to maintain its competitive edge in the global technology landscape."

While many platforms highlight the importance of GenAI, Simplilearn stands uniquely positioned to make this learning accessible and scalable. No other major edtech player currently offers over 100 GenAI programs for free. This initiative goes beyond a business strategy; it is a conscious commitment to building a future-ready global workforce.

According to Simplilearn's Professional Sentiment Survey, 92% of professionals viewed GenAI skills as essential for career growth in 2025. The platform's rapid expansion of GenAI offerings reflects a deep alignment with these evolving market realities. As industries continue to automate and modernize, the demand for skilled professionals in AI, ML, and data science will only grow. With over 587,000 certificates unlocked and nearly 2 million learners engaged on SkillUP in the past year, Simplilearn is not just preparing professionals for what's next; it's helping define the future of work.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in Plano, Texas, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners worldwide. Simplilearn provides individuals and businesses worldwide with access to world-class, work-ready training. Simplilearn offers over 1,500 live online classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting more than 8 million learners globally. The programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies, featuring live online classes led by top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career and business goals.

For more information, please visit

Logo:

SOURCE Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED