Philippines To Have Temporary 4-Day Work Week In Govt Offices Due To Rising Oil Prices

Some government offices in the Philippines under the executive branch will implement a temporary four-day work week starting on Monday, March 9, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced on Friday.

The measure, according to Marcos, is part of the government's contingency plan to address the impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict on the country.

This comes as the Department of Energy on Friday projected that the price of diesel may reach as much as ₱90/ litre (Dh5.70) if there are no staggered price adjustments. The Department also confirmed that several gas stations have jacked up prices ahead of the expected hefty price adjustments next week.

In a video message Marcos delivered in Filipino, he said:“For the government's part, starting Monday, March 9, we will temporarily implement a four-day work week in some offices of the executive branch.

He said government agencies that provide emergency or essential services, such as the police, firefighters and offices that provide frontline public services, are not covered by the four-day work week.

Marcos also prohibited unnecessary government travels and activities, including study tours, team-building activities, or meetings that can instead be conducted online. He also ordered all government agencies to conserve resources and reduce electricity consumption and petroleum expenses by 10 to 20 per cent.

Marcos also instructed concerned government agencies such as the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration to ensure continued coordination to assist Filipinos who are currently in the Middle East.



