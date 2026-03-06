Saudi Arabia Intercepts 3 Drones In Riyadh, One East Of Al-Kharj Governorate

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Saudi Arabia announced the interception and destruction of three drones in east of the Riyadh region, as well as three missiles launched towards an air base, on Friday morning. It was followed by another drone that was intercepted and destroyed northeast of Riyadh.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stating that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in Eastern Region of Riyadh.

Another drone was intercepted and destroyed east of Al-Kharj Governorate on March 6, the spokesperson said. A cruise missile was also intercepted and destroyed in the same area.

Some Western embassy staff in Riyadh meanwhile were told to shelter in place, diplomatic sources said, following an attack on the US embassy compound earlier this week, AFP reported.

The US Embassy in Saudi was hit by two drones on Tuesday, March 3. The attack on the embassy, located in Riyadh, led to a small fire and minor material damage to the building.



