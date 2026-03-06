Vivo V70 Review: Great Cameras, Big Battery, But Is It The Best Mid-Range Phone?

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) vivo v70 wireThe mid-range smartphone space is crowded, but the vivo V-series has long tried to stand out by focusing on cameras and design. With the vivo V70, the company continues that strategy, pairing ZEISS-tuned cameras with AI editing tools, a massive battery, and a premium-looking build. In 2026, AI is also at the forefront of most devices and the V70 is no exception. The device runs OriginOS 6, which brings several AI-powered tools such as AI editing, real-time translation, and productivity features.

After spending a week with the device, the big question is simple: is the V70 a good mid-range phone for its price?

Design and display feel closer to flagship territory

One of the first things you notice about the V70 is how polished it looks. The phone features an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and AG glass back, which gives it a more premium feel than many devices in this price segment. It's also surprisingly durable with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance and decent drop protection, from your pocket height.

The 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate is another highlight. It's bright and smooth, making it excellent for streaming, browsing, and gaming. Slim bezels and vibrant colours make the screen one of the device's strongest features.

Cameras are clearly the focus

If there's one area where the V70 tries to punch above its weight, it's photography.

The phone features a ZEISS-powered triple camera system, including a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP autofocus front camera.

In daylight, photos look sharp with natural skin tones, something vivo's ZEISS collaboration is known for. Portrait photography is particularly impressive thanks to ZEISS multifocal portrait modes like 85mm and 100mm, which create a cinematic depth effect.

The telephoto lens is another nice surprise for a mid-range phone, enabling clear zoom shots up to around 10x before quality drops off.

That said, the camera system isn't perfect. Low-light performance is good but not class-leading, and image quality can degrade when you push beyond higher zoom levels. Also, the 8MP ultra-wide camera could be a deal breaker for many.

You can also find AI editing tools like the AI Magic Weather to adjust atmospheric conditions in photos, remove passersby, and correct image tilt. Other tools include the AI Magic Landscape for easily transforming backgrounds, AI Erase, AI Image Expander, and AI Colour Adjustment.

Performance is reliable, but not for heavy usage

The V70 runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

In everyday use - social media, browsing, video streaming, and light gaming - the phone feels fast and responsive. Apps open quickly, and multitasking is smooth.

However, this chip prioritises efficiency over raw power. For heavy gaming or demanding workloads, it doesn't quite match flagship processors.

In other words, the V70 is great for daily use but not the ideal choice for hardcore gamers or heavy usage. Also, a similar processor is found in cheaper phones than the V70.

Battery life is a major strength

The 6500mAh battery is easily one of the phone's standout features. In real-world use, it comfortably lasts a full day and often stretches into a second day with moderate use.

Charging is also quick thanks to 90W fast charging, which can refill the battery in under an hour.

Verdict: Is the vivo V70 worth buying?

Starting at Dh1,699 for 8+256GB configurations (on-ecommerce only) in the UAE, the vivo V70 positions itself as a stylish mid-range phone with strong camera capabilities. It is available for purchase in the UAE in three colours: Sandalwood Brown (our recommendation), Alpine Gray, and Authentic Black. For 12+256GB, the pricing is Dh1,999, and for 12+512GB, the pricing is Dh2,299.

Buy it if you want:



Excellent portrait photography

A premium design and display

Outstanding battery life Useful AI editing tools

Consider alternatives if you want:



Top-tier mobile gaming performance, or heavy workload The best low-light camera in this price segment

Overall, the vivo V70 is a well-rounded mid-range device, especially for users who prioritise photography, battery life, and design over raw performance. It may not dominate benchmark charts, but for everyday users, it delivers a polished and reliable experience that justifies its price.



