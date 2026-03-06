Underage Children Used For Begging, Drugs In Nowshera, Report Reveals

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Child exploitation and the rising trend of drug abuse in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have raised serious concerns.

According to a report submitted to the Peshawar High Court by the District Police Officer (DPO) Nowshera, incidents have surfaced in which underage children were used for begging and drug-related activities.

The police report states that three cases were registered after ice and other drugs were recovered from children under the age of 18. Similarly, six children were found begging and were later handed over to the Social Welfare Department.

In total, 23 cases were registered as part of the crackdown against begging.

Also Read: Body of missing 13-year-old boy found in South Waziristan, locals stage protest

The report further reveals that large-scale operations were carried out against drug dealers in the district.

Last year, 2,504 cases were registered against drug traffickers, while 2,542 suspects were arrested and charge sheets were submitted in court against them.

During these operations, police recovered a large quantity of narcotics, including 3,440 kilograms of hashish, 515 kilograms of ice, 37 kilograms of opium, and 35 kilograms of heroin.

Operations have continued this year as well, with 347 cases registered so far. During this period, police recovered 634 kilograms of hashish, 93 kilograms of ice, and 5 kilograms of heroin.

The DPO Nowshera's report also highlights legal and investigative challenges faced by the police.

According to the report, suspects are often not granted police remand despite requests from investigating officers, which affects the investigation process. It also mentions that courts frequently grant bail to suspects in drug-related cases.

The report states that 1,011 individuals were convicted in drug trafficking cases last year, but more than 1,000 cases are still pending.

In the report, the DPO Nowshera recommended strict legislation against involving children in drug trafficking and drug use in order to effectively curb this trend.

Experts warn that if effective measures are not taken to protect children from drugs and begging, the problem could become far more serious in the future.