Associate Professor of Political Science & Criminal Justice, Kennesaw State University

Kenneth Michael White teaches law, American government, political behavior, political theory, and criminal justice courses at Kennesaw State University (located in Kennesaw, Georgia, U.S.A.). He earned a J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law and a Ph.D. in Political Science from Claremont Graduate University. He is an inactive attorney in the State Bar of California. He also serves as a prelaw advisor for the Law School Admissions Council at KSU. Publications include "The American Republic: Socrates, Paine, Lincoln, and King" (2015) Kendall Hunt; "The Title and Three Core Values from the First Three Lines of The Declaration of Independence" (2013) Journal of Political Science Education 9: 73-88; "The Declaration of Independence and Immigration in the United States of America" (2011) Norteamérica: 211-228; and "Information, Misinformation, and Political Participation" (2006) American Review of Politics (27): 71-90.

–present Associate Professor of Political Science & Criminal Justice, Kennesaw State University



2010 Claremont Graduate University, Ph.D. Political Science 2001 University of San Diego School of Law, J.D.

ExperienceEducation