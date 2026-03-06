UAE Intercepts 109 Drones Injuries Rise To 112 On Day 7 Of Iran War

PUBLISHED: Fri 6 Mar 2026, 5:01 PM



By: Bahni Bandyopadhyay



A total of 112 drones were detected on Friday, three of which fell within the country's territory, Ministry of Defence saidAdd as a preferredsource on Google

UAE air defenses detected a total of 9 ballistic missiles on March 6, 2026 and destroyed them. They also detected a total of 112 drones, intercepting 109 drones, while three of them fell within the country's territory, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Friday.

Since the start of the brazen Iranian aggression, 205 ballistic missiles have been detected, with 190 ballistic missiles destroyed, while 13 of them fell in the sea, and 2 missiles fell within the country's territory.

Additionally, 1,184 Iranian drones were detected and 1,110 of them were intercepted, while 74 drones fell within the country's territory. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

These attacks resulted in 3 deaths from Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 112 minor injuries from Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, and Turkish nationalities.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it is on high alert and readiness to deal with any threats, and to firmly confront everything that targets undermining the state's security, ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protecting its interests and national capabilities.



