Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Reviews Development Projects Valued At Rs 3,786 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Friday, reviewed development projects worth Rs 3,786 crore and issued strict directions to officials of all departments for completion of works ahead of monsoon.

The Chief Minister chaired the meeting on development works being undertaken across various parts of the national capital under the Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF), the Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB) and the Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board (TYADB).

The meeting was attended by DVDB Chairman Rajkumar Chauhan, TYADB Chairman Arvinder Singh Lovely and other senior officials of the departments.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasised that the pace of development works must be visible on the ground.

According to the Chief Minister, development projects worth nearly Rs 3,786 crore have been approved so far under these three departments.

She said that ensuring that budgetary funds are utilised for development works remains a key priority of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government.

She also directed officials to begin processes related to development works promptly at the start of the new financial year so that projects are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The Chief Minister told that, in order to strengthen basic infrastructure in the national capital and accelerate development at the local level, a large number of projects have been approved under the Chief Minister Development Fund (CMDF) scheme.

As of now, 3,812 development projects have received administrative approval under this scheme, with a total estimated cost of nearly Rs 1,798.85 crore.

These projects include the construction of roads and drains, works related to water supply, installation of streetlights, development of parks and other basic infrastructure facilities.

Chief Minister Gupta said that these works are being implemented through various agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the Public Works Department (PWD), the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL).

The highest number of projects are being executed through the MCD.

Following the review meeting, the Chief Minister said that the Delhi government is continuously taking concrete steps for the holistic development of villages.

"In this direction, 707 development projects in various rural areas have been approved under the Delhi Village Development Board (DVDB), with an expenditure of nearly Rs 1,557 crore."

Chief Minister Gupta added that the objective of these schemes is to strengthen basic infrastructure in villages and improve the living standards of the residents.

These works are being implemented through various government agencies, she said.

Among them, 411 projects have been assigned to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, 293 projects to the MCD and three projects to the DSIIDC. These development works are being carried out at a rapid pace.