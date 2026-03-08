'Heroes On The Ground': Fujairah Crown Prince Thanks Firefighters Battling Tank Blaze

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

While residents gathered for Friday prayers, civil defence teams and security officials continued with their response efforts

Fujairah Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi visited emergency teams responding to a tank blaze in the emirate on Friday, thanking firefighters and personnel for their efforts in protecting lives and property.

Images shared on the Crown Prince's official Instagram account showed him visiting the site, where he met civil defence teams and security officials and received a briefing on the response efforts.

In the post accompanying the images, Sheikh Mohammed praised the dedication of emergency responders, describing them as 'heroes on the ground' who continued working even as many residents gathered in mosques for the weekly Friday prayers.

"On this blessed Friday, as crowds gather in mosques to pray, these heroes persist in their work and dedication on the ground to ensure the safety of people and the land," he wrote.

The Crown Prince was seen speaking with officers and firefighters at the site and listening to updates on the situation as teams continued their work.

In his message, Sheikh Mohammed also called on people to remember the work of frontline teams and keep them in their prayers.

“Let us pray for them during these blessed moments and ask God to protect our homeland and maintain its security and stability,” he wrote.

The images showed the Crown Prince interacting with emergency teams and acknowledging their role in managing the situation.

By publicly thanking the responders, the Crown Prince highlighted the importance of their work in maintaining safety and stability in the emirate.

