Hungary states progress of oil pipeline project with Russia, Serbia
(MENAFN) Hungary has announced progress on a collaborative pipeline initiative with Serbia to transport Russian oil, signaling its continued resistance to the European Union's push to cut member states off from Russian energy.
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto revealed that the joint project is “moving forward” and reiterated Hungary’s commitment to maintaining access to Russian oil. The planned pipeline will span approximately 300 kilometers and is expected to carry between 4 to 5 million tons of oil annually. Once completed, it will allow Serbia to receive Russian crude through the Druzhba pipeline, establishing Hungary as a key transit point in the region.
Szijjarto made the remarks after holding discussions with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin and Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Dedovic-Handanovic. He said that all three parties are aligned on the project's direction and have reviewed investment strategies and construction timelines, aiming for completion by 2027.
“We’re moving forward with Serbian and Russian partners to build a new oil pipeline between Hungary and Serbia,” Szijjarto posted on X.
In comments to the press, Szijjarto accused the European Commission of trying “to cut us off from Russian oil and gas, forcing Hungarian families to pay two to four times more.” He emphasized Hungary’s intention to build new energy routes rather than dismantling existing ones. “We won’t allow that. We are building new sources, not shutting them down,” he added.
While Szijjarto did not specify Russia’s exact role in the project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak had earlier indicated that Moscow is prepared to both supply the oil and assist in construction.
Russian oil exports to the EU have sharply declined due to sanctions related to the conflict in Ukraine. These include a ban on seaborne crude introduced in 2023 and the implementation of a price cap. The European Union, under its RePowerEU strategy, aims to eliminate Russian energy imports entirely by 2028.
