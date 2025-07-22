403
Erdogan Urges Ending Silence on Gaza
(MENAFN) During a speech at the inauguration of the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan firmly stated that anyone who remains silent about the ongoing atrocities in Gaza is "complicit in the crimes against humanity" committed by Israel.
Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye will persist in spotlighting Israel's actions in Gaza, which he described as exceeding even the brutalities carried out by the Nazis, keeping the issue at the forefront of global awareness.
He asserted that securing a ceasefire at the earliest opportunity remains a key objective.
Another immediate concern, he highlighted, is enabling the delivery of humanitarian relief into Gaza.
He further underscored the desperate condition of children in the region, describing them as emaciated due to the blockade on humanitarian assistance.
"Plight of children in Gaza, who are skin and bones from hunger because humanitarian aid is not allowed in, is our plight," Erdogan stated, drawing attention to the shared responsibility of the international community.
The Turkish president condemned the cruelty faced by civilians, noting that no individual possessing "a shred of human dignity" could stand by while innocent lives are lost daily for lack of basic necessities such as food and water.
Erdogan called on global actors to rise above divisions and stand "on the side of humanity" amid these grim times marked by widespread starvation and death.
Touching on Türkiye’s advancements in the defense sector, he noted that despite facing "embargoes, double standards, and diplomatic pressures," the country has succeeded in becoming an influential player on the international stage, leaving a significant imprint through its defense capabilities.
