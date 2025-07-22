Centre Appoints New Judges And Additional Judges In Delhi And Rajasthan High Courts
“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, the President is pleased to appoint the following High Court Judges/Additional Judges,” Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal informed on X.Who are the judges?
- Sandeep Taneja - Judge at Rajasthan High Court Baljinder Singh Sandhu - Additional judge of Rajasthan High Court Bipin Gupta - Additional judge of Rajasthan High Court Sanjeet Purohit - Additional judge of Rajasthan High Court Ravi Chirania - Additional judge of Rajasthan High Court Anuroop Singhi - Additional judge of Rajasthan High Court Sangeeta Sharma - Additional judge of Rajasthan High Court Vinod Kumar - Judge of Delhi High Court Shail Jain - Judge of Delhi High Court Madhu Jain - Judge of Delhi High Court
These appointments come nearly two months after the Union government announced the appointment of three new judges to the Supreme Court on 29 May after the President's assent to the collegium's recommendations.
The new appointments are NV Anjaria, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka; Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, High Court of Gauhati; and AS Chandurkar, Judge, High Court of Bombay, as Judges of the Supreme Court of India, Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced on X.
The Supreme Court will reach its sanctioned strength of 34 judges after the appointment of three new judges.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint S/Shri Justices (i) NV Anjaria, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, (ii) Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, High Court of Gauhati and (iii) AS Chandurkar, Judge, High Court of Bombay as Judges of the Supreme Court of India,” Meghwal posted on X.
