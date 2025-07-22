Natania Lalwani Poses Alongside Global Sensation Rihanna At 'Smurfs' L.A Premiere

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Singer and songwriter Natania Lalwani graced the Los Angeles premiere screening of the new "Smurfs" movie, alongside the global sensation Rihanna.

Natania has contributed to some of the highly anticipated soundtracks of the drama. During the event, which took place at the Paramount Theater, she was seen posing alongside Hollywood sensation Rihanna, Subhi, and others, who are a part of the musical team of the "Smurfs".

Natania has worked on nine out of the fourteen tracks of "The Smurfs", along with global artists such as Rihanna, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Tyla, Shenseea, and James Corden.

Natania's songs-especially "Higher Love"-mark a perfect blend of Punjabi and South Asian musical elements with mainstream pop and hip‐hop.

The track has Natasha reciting the English verses, along with a Punjabi chorus by Subhi. Cardi B and DJ Khaled have also added their charm to the first Punjabi song in a Hollywood animated film.

Talking about this great opportunity, Natania shared, "To see my name on a soundtrack alongside artists I grew up listening to and then to walk the blue carpet for it? My heart's still catching up."

Thrilled about the event, she added, "It was such a beautiful day celebrating such a joyful project and watching the music come to life in the movie, especially hearing Punjabi lyrics and dhols play in the theatre."

Natania revealed she got goosebumps as she got to chat with Rihanna about music. "It was truly a dream, a very bluetiful one!," she exclaimed.

"The Smurfs" has Rihanna lending his voice to Smurfette, Nick Offerman to Ken, JP Karliak to Razamel/Gargamel, Dan Levy to Joel, Amy Sedaris to Jaunty, Natasha Lyonne to Mama Poot, and Octavia Spencer to Asmodius.

"The Smurfs" premiered in India on July 18th in both English and Hindi.