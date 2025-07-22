EAA Foundation, UNDP Highlight Green Skills At HLPF 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global foundation for education and development, together with the Permanent mission of the state of Qatar to the UN, Qatar Fund for Development, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), convened a side event titled“Bridging the Gap: Green Skills to Finance for Youth Employment” at the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF 2025) at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The side-event forum highlighted how investing in education, green skills, and financial inclusion can empower young people, particularly in fragile and climate-vulnerable contexts, to lead climate action and drive inclusive economic transformation.

The opening remarks at the session were delivered by Mohammed Al-Nasser, Deputy Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UN, followed by a keynote speech from Talal Al Hathal, Director of EAA Foundation's Al Fakhoora Programme.

The panel discussion featured Cassie Flynn, Global Director of Climate Change at UNDP; Lauren Phillips, Deputy Director of Rural Transformation and Gender Equality at FAO; Devon McLorg, Director of Partnerships at BRAC USA; Rwodah Al Naimi, Director of Investment at the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD); and Rahaf Abu Mayyaleh, a Jordanian UNDP Youth Representative.

At the end of the panel discussion, closing remarks were delivered by Khalid Al-Kuwari, a Qatari EAA Youth Advocate.

This EAA-UNDP session came as the HLPF 2025 convened under the theme“Advancing sustainable, inclusive, science- and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its SDGs for leaving no one behind,” with a particular focus on SDG 8: promoting sustained, inclusive economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all.

With climate change continuing to disrupt lives, learning, and livelihoods, the urgency to integrate education and employment as core climate response strategies has never been clearer.

Through its programmes, Reach Out To All (ROTA) and Silatech, the Education Above All Foundation is addressing these intersecting challenges.

The ROTA Programme empowers youth from marginalised and climate affected groups with the green skills, knowledge, values & attitudes needed to take action to address the impacts of climate change in their communities, while the Silatech Programme connects youth to economic opportunities, innovative enterprises, and career pathways, including those that support low-carbon economies.

“Young people hold the power to transform the trajectory of our climate future. By equipping them with quality education, green skills, and access to employment opportunities, we are not only safeguarding their livelihoods but also unlocking their potential to drive resilient, green economies.

This event is calling for commitments to take action and ensure no young person is left behind in building a sustainable world,” said Talal Al Hathal, Director of EAA Foundation's Al Fakhoora Programme.