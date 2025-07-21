Museum To Open Devoted To Swiss Ski Legend Vreni Schneider
Schneider told Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, that she had kept every bib number and every racing suit. Now the time had come to part with all the memorabilia, she said.
According to SRF, two women from Glarus approached Schneider with the idea of a museum. Schneider, who was initially sceptical, feared that this might come 30 years too late. But the now 60-year-old finally agreed:“Maybe it's never too late.”
+ Federer and Schneider named Switzerland's greatest athletes
And so 30 years after Schneider's retirement, all the medals, crystal globes, racing suits, race numbers, racing skis and other artefacts belonging to probably the most famous woman from canton Glarus are to be exhibited – in her home town of Elm, where Schneider still lives.
According to SRF, the Elm holiday region association, which supports the museum, still needs sponsors to realise the museum. However, the initiators are confident.“[Schneider] made it from a small mountain village to the top. This story should never be forgotten.”
With three Olympic gold medals, three World Championship titles, 55 World Cup victories and three triumphs in the overall World Cup, Vreni Schneider is the most successful Swiss ski racer in history. This summer, she will be the official ambassador for the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival, which takes place on August 30-31 in Mollis, canton Glarus.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
