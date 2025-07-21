403
Jordan Expresses Sorrow Over South Korea Flood Victims
Amman, July 21 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Monday expressed its sympathy to the government and people of South Korea over victims of massive floods, which left a number of people dead or missing and forced the evacuation of thousands.
The Ministry's Spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, voiced Jordan's solidarity with South Korea "in this painful incident," expressing his deepest condolences to the families of victims and wishing safety for the missing.
He also assured that all Jordanians in South Korea are safe and none was injured, calling on nationals in flood-stricken areas to take utmost caution and heed instructions by authorities.
