Pope Leo XIV Holds Call with President Abbas
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV engaged in a telephone discussion on Monday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address the persistent hostilities in Gaza and the growing unrest in the West Bank, according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office.
In the course of their exchange, the Vatican issued a formal declaration in which the pontiff strongly reiterated his unwavering call to safeguard non-combatants and uphold the principles of international humanitarian regulations.
“The Holy Father repeated his appeal for international humanitarian law to be fully respected, emphasizing in particular the obligation to protect civilians and sacred places, the prohibition of the indiscriminate use of force and the forced transfer of the population," the press release said.
Amid what was described by the Vatican as a "tragic humanitarian situation," the pope underscored the pressing need to deliver support to those impacted by the conflict.
"Emphasis was placed on the urgent need to provide assistance to those most vulnerable to the consequences of the conflict and to allow the adequate entry of humanitarian aid," it said.
Additionally, both figures acknowledged a significant diplomatic anniversary in relations between the Holy See and the State of Palestine.
The pope "recalled the auspicious tenth anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement between the Holy See and the State of Palestine, signed on 26 June 2015, which entered into force on 2 January 2016," the statement concluded.
