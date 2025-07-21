Soy Protein Ingredients Market Size To Worth USD 18.02 Billion By 2032 CAGR Of 6.81% During 2025-2032

Key companies covered in the soy protein ingredients market report are ADM, Wilmar International Limited, Cargill Incorporated, CHS Inc., and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global soy protein ingredients market was valued at USD 10.80 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 11.37 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 18.02 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.81% over the forecast period (2025–2032).Soy protein, derived from soybeans through processes like extrusion and crushing, provides all essential amino acids required for complete human nutrition. Available in various forms-soy flour, soy protein concentrates, and soy protein isolates-it plays a key role in both the food and animal feed sectors. The growing interest in sustainable and plant-based protein options is a major factor fueling the demand for soy protein ingredients across diverse food applications.Fortune Business InsightsTM offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled“Soy Protein Ingredients Market Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2025-2032.”.Get a Free Sample Research PDF:What is the current state and future outlook of the global soy protein ingredients market?The global soy protein ingredients market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for plant-based proteins, health and wellness trends, and the ingredient's cost-effectiveness compared to animal-based proteins.. Market Size and Growth Projections:♦︎ Market Size Value in 2025: USD 11.37 billion♦︎ Market Size Value in 2032: USD 18.02 billion♦︎ Growth Rate: CAGR of 6.81% (2025-2032)♦︎ Base Year: 2024♦︎ Historical Data: 2019-2023♦︎ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦︎ No. of Report Pages: 180♦︎ Segments Covered: By Ingredient Type (Soy Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Isolate, Soy Flour, and Textured Soy Protein (TSP)), By Category (Organic and Conventional), By Form (Dry and Liquid), By Application (Food {Meat Alternatives, Dairy Alternatives, Snacks, Breakfast Cereals, Bakery Products, and Others) and Feed {Cattle, Swine, Poultry, Aquafeed, and Others})♦︎ Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa♦︎ Growth Drivers: Adoption of Advanced Technologies for Soy Protein Ingredient Manufacturing to Support Increased Application | Growing Demand for Sustainable Ingredients in Food Products to Support Market Growth. List of Key Players Profiled in the Market Report.ADM (U.S.).Wilmar International Limited (Singapore).Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.).International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (U.S.).CHS Inc. (U.S.).BRF Global (Brazil).Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. (Japan).Bunge Global SA (U.S.).The Scoular Company (U.S.).Crown Soya Protein Limited (China). Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:. Drivers and RestraintsRising Food Production and Evolving Dietary Preferences to Drive Market GrowthThe growing consumer demand for innovative and nutritious food options is driving advancements in food processing technologies, with natural ingredients like soy protein gaining popularity for their ability to enhance both taste and nutritional value. Owing to its functional properties-such as binding, moisture retention, texture improvement, and protein enrichment-soy protein is widely used in plant-based meats, dairy alternatives, baked goods, and processed foods. The market is further supported by the rise in global food production and the need to address evolving dietary preferences. However, the high production cost of soy protein ingredients poses a significant challenge, hindering broader adoption and slowing overall market growth.Key Market DriversCost-Effectiveness: Soy protein is a more affordable alternative to animal proteins like meat and dairy, which have seen price increases. The low processing costs and wide availability of soybeans contribute to its economic advantage.Growing Demand for Plant-Based Diets: Rising health, environmental, and ethical concerns are pushing consumers toward vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian diets. In the U.S., 70% of consumers are concerned with ensuring their diet is protein-enriched. This trend is also prominent in Asia, with one survey indicating that 65% of Indians planned to switch to more plant-based foods in 2022.Health Benefits: Soy protein is recognized for its nutritional value and health benefits, such as lowering the risk of heart disease. It is the only plant protein with a health claim approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).. Regional InsightsAsia-PacificAsia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the soy protein ingredients market, driven by rapid urbanization and a thriving food processing sector. The region's growth is fueled by rising demand for functional foods and beverages, along with increased investment in production infrastructure, especially in countries like China. Ongoing efforts to scale up and modernize soy protein manufacturing facilities are further contributing to market expansion.North AmericaIn North America, the market is also experiencing steady growth, supported by a growing preference for plant-based proteins. In the U.S., heightened focus on food innovation and nutritional quality is boosting the use of soy-based ingredients across diverse consumer segments. The region's growth is fueled by the rising popularity of plant-based diets. The U.S. is a top producer of soybeans globally.EuropeFaces challenges related to regulations on GM crops. Several countries, including Germany and France, have banned the cultivation of GM crops, which could hamper market expansion in the region.. Key Industry DevelopmentNovember 2022 – International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) launched "Supro Tex," a soy-based protein ingredient tailored for plant-based food applications. This innovative product is specifically developed to enhance the texture and protein content of meat alternatives like burgers and chicken nuggets, catering to the rising demand for sustainable and nutritious plant-based options.. 