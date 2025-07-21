403
OSN+ Celebrates 140 Emmy Nominations As HBO's Exclusive Home In The Region
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, 21 July 2025: OSN+, the exclusive home of HBO in the Middle East and North Africa, commends HBO for an impressive 140 nominations across 22 TV shows and movies, the most nominations the distinguished network has been awarded in a year; displaying true excellence within the industry at the 77th annual Emmy® Awards.
Among several other notable titles, HBO were nominated for The Penguin, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, all of which earning over 15 nominations each. With a variety of content, from gripping dramas to outstanding documentaries, HBO continues to shape the landscape of the entertainment industry, all of which is brought directly to regional viewers through OSN+'s exclusive partnership. Select Emmy-nominated HBO titles available on OSN+:
The Penguin – 24 Nominations
The White Lotus Season 3 – 23 Nominations
The Last of Us Season 2- 16 Nominations
The Pitt – 13 Nominations
Hacks Season 4- 14 Nominations
