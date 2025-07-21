Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
OSN+ Celebrates 140 Emmy Nominations As HBO's Exclusive Home In The Region

OSN+ Celebrates 140 Emmy Nominations As HBO's Exclusive Home In The Region


2025-07-21 03:30:26
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, 21 July 2025: OSN+, the exclusive home of HBO in the Middle East and North Africa, commends HBO for an impressive 140 nominations across 22 TV shows and movies, the most nominations the distinguished network has been awarded in a year; displaying true excellence within the industry at the 77th annual Emmy® Awards.


Among several other notable titles, HBO were nominated for The Penguin, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, all of which earning over 15 nominations each. With a variety of content, from gripping dramas to outstanding documentaries, HBO continues to shape the landscape of the entertainment industry, all of which is brought directly to regional viewers through OSN+'s exclusive partnership.

Select Emmy-nominated HBO titles available on OSN+:
  • The Penguin – 24 Nominations
  • The White Lotus Season 3 – 23 Nominations
  • The Last of Us Season 2- 16 Nominations
  • The Pitt – 13 Nominations
  • Hacks Season 4- 14 Nominations

As the exclusive distributor of HBO content in the region, OSN+ continues to solidify its position as the go-to destination for critically acclaimed entertainment. With HBO titles consistently among the most watched on OSN+, the platform remains at the forefront of the region's evolving viewing habits.

“Audiences across the MENA region are increasingly shaping global viewing trends, with a growing appetite for elevated, cinematic content,” said Elie Habib, CEO of Anghami and OSN+ .“These Emmy® nominations highlight the strength of HBO's storytelling and reflect our shared mission to bring the very best in entertainment to viewers across the region.”

All nominated titles and more from HBO are available on OSN+ and OSNtv, giving viewers across the region unparalleled access to the home of cinematic storytelling, world-class performances, as well as some of the most acclaimed TV and movies to date.

MENAFN21072025005446012082ID1109825101

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search