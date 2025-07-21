OSN+ Celebrates 140 Emmy Nominations As HBO's Exclusive Home In The Region

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)OSN+, the exclusive home of HBO in the Middle East and North Africa, commends HBO for an impressive 140 nominations across 22 TV shows and movies, the most nominations the distinguished network has been awarded in a year; displaying true excellence within the industry at the 77th annual Emmy® Awards.

Among several other notable titles, HBO were nominated for The Penguin, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, all of which earning over 15 nominations each. With a variety of content, from gripping dramas to outstanding documentaries, HBO continues to shape the landscape of the entertainment industry, all of which is brought directly to regional viewers through OSN+'s exclusive partnership.



The Penguin – 24 Nominations

The White Lotus Season 3 – 23 Nominations

The Last of Us Season 2- 16 Nominations

The Pitt – 13 Nominations Hacks Season 4- 14 Nominations

As the exclusive distributor of HBO content in the region, OSN+ continues to solidify its position as the go-to destination for critically acclaimed entertainment. With HBO titles consistently among the most watched on OSN+, the platform remains at the forefront of the region's evolving viewing habits.

“Audiences across the MENA region are increasingly shaping global viewing trends, with a growing appetite for elevated, cinematic content,” said.“These Emmy® nominations highlight the strength of HBO's storytelling and reflect our shared mission to bring the very best in entertainment to viewers across the region.”

All nominated titles and more from HBO are available on OSN+ and OSNtv, giving viewers across the region unparalleled access to the home of cinematic storytelling, world-class performances, as well as some of the most acclaimed TV and movies to date.