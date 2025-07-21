Who Are Sidhartha 'Sammy' Mukherjee And Sunita Mukherjee? Indian Origin Couple Arrested In $4 Million Fraud In Texas

MENAFN - Live Mint) Celebrated for their glamorous public appearances and Bollywood-style performances, Sidhartha Mukherjee, aka Sammy, and his wife, Sunita Mukherjee, were known faces of the Indian community in North Texas.

However, according to a Daily Mail report, the couple has been arrested in connection with a multimillion-dollar real estate fraud case.

They have allegedly defrauded over 100 victims of at least $4 million ( ₹33 crore) through fictitious investment projects, and are now facing first-degree felony theft charges.

The Mukherjees are currently being held at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility.

Who Are Sidhartha 'Sammy' Mukherjee and Sunita Mukherjee?

The Mukherjees reportedly arrived in the US from India seeking asylum. Over the years, they hosted Bollywood-style musical events and cultural parties and became well-known in North Texas social circles.

The couple maintained an active public presence until just before their arrest, but had filed for bankruptcy in 2024. Investigators are now exploring whether the defrauded funds were moved offshore or into cryptocurrency accounts.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sidhartha Mukherjee also has outstanding fraud warrants in Mumbai.

If convicted, Sidhartha and Sunita Mukherjee could face prison sentences ranging from five to 99 years.

However, the Mukherjees have denied all allegations of fraud and distortion, alleging that they are the victims of a conspiracy.

How did they dupe millions?

According to investigators, the couple lured victims into non-existent real estate deals by promising high returns. Investors were given fake, but convincing documents, including fake remodelling contracts and invoices allegedly from the Dallas Housing Authority.

“The investors didn't realise the fraud until the dividend cheques started to bounce,” reported CBS News.

The fraudulent scheme came to light in 2024 when a couple claimed to have lost $325,000 and approached authorities.

The investigation launched by Euless Police later expanded with FBI involvement.

Detective Brian Brennan of Euless Police told CBS that he has never seen a“fraudster” in his 23 years as“prolific” as Sammy Mukherjee.

Brennan said that the verification of the Dallas Housing Authority invoices confirmed that the projects were entirely fabricated.

Over 100 victims

Several victims have come forward to describe the couple's persuasive and glamorous facade. So far, only 20 victims have been officially recorded, but investigators believe the total number may exceed 100.

“They will make you believe that they are very successful businesspeople. But they will take every single penny you have,” said Terry Parvaga, one of the victims, in a statement to CBS News.

Other frauds

The couple allegedly targeted elderly individuals and was also involved in a PPP scam.

The Mukherjees would reportedly target their older victims with threatening emails, falsely warning them of imminent arrest unless immediate payments were made.

The Daily Mail reported that they are also accused of submitting false documents to obtain federal pandemic relief under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP ). To avail themselves of the benefits, they listed fake employees and fabricated payroll records.

During an FBI interview at a McDonald's in Plano, Sammy Mukherjee reportedly denied knowing the names on the payroll tied to the PPP loan.