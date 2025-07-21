Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall Forecast For THESE Places

The Meteorological Department has announced heavy to very heavy rainfall in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today (Monday). Do you know which districts are likely to experience rainfall?

Weather

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Weather Update: People in Telugu states are now experiencing the monsoon season... For almost the past two months, it has been the monsoon season, but there has been no sign of rain. The rains that fell at the end of May... There was no rain in June, not only in Telangana but also in Andhra Pradesh. So, at a time when hopes were given up on the rains this time, Varuna showed mercy.

For the past four or five days, the weather in both the Telugu states has completely changed... Heavy and very heavy rains are falling. As a result, rivers, streams and ravines are overflowing... Ponds and reservoirs are filled with water. People, especially farmers, are overjoyed with these rains.

From July 17, rains have intensified in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh... Heavy rains are falling in major cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam as well as in the districts. The Meteorological Department is warning that these torrential rains will continue for a few more days and people should be alert. Let's find out here in which areas heavy rains are going to fall today (Monday).

Heavy rains are falling in all districts including Telangana capital Hyderabad. The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has announced that the weather is favorable for rains today as well and there is a chance of heavy rains. Yesterday (Sunday) only moderate rains fell... but today the weather will be completely different. It warned that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to start in the evening and continue throughout the night.

It announced that heavy rains will occur in Adilabad, Asifabad, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mahabubabad districts. The Meteorological Department has warned that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in Medak, Nagar Kurnool, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Jagityal, Nizamabad, Sircilla, Kothagudem, Mulugu, Khammam, Janagam, Siddipet districts.

It has been announced that rains will also fall in Hyderabad and surrounding districts of Rangareddy, Medchal, Sangareddy, Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad. It has been reported that rains will start in many parts of Hyderabad in the afternoon and will spread throughout the city by evening and turn into heavy rains. Therefore, in view of past experiences, the authorities are advising people living in low-lying areas, ponds and surrounding areas of canals to be alert.

A surface circulation has formed in the Bay of Bengal... The Meteorological Department says that there is a possibility of another low pressure forming in another two days. Due to their influence, it seems that rains are lashing the Telugu states... It has been reported that heavy to very heavy rains will continue for a few more days. It has been announced that these rains will continue for another four or five days in Andhra Pradesh.

The Amaravati Meteorological Center has announced that torrential rains will fall in the coastal districts along with North Andhra today (Monday). It warned that there are chances of heavy rains in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Krishna, Ubhaya Godavari districts and people of these districts should be alert. The Disaster Management Organization has already been alerted in the wake of heavy rains... It is taking precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.