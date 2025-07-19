From Coldplaygate To Influencer Mia Zelu: Stories That Went Viral This Week

In the world that we live in today, there's no escaping the prying eyes of the digital universe.

Over the past seven days, several incidents have gone viral across the digital landscape. But without a shadow of a doubt, it was British band Coldplay's concert in the United States that truly broke the internet - and not for their music.

As always, Chris Martin and company rocked the crowd in Boston, Massachusetts. But this time, it was a software company CEO who found himself in the spotlight - quite literally.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught on the Jumbotron camera at the Gillette Stadium with his arms around Kristin Cabot, the company's HR head.

The incident is still racking up millions and millions of views on the internet but there were other incidents too that stole the world wide web.

Here, we bring you a round-up of the stories that went viral over the course of the week.

ColdplayGate

As the Jumbotron camera panned towards a happy and smiling couple, the pair immediately moved away and tried to hide their faces as they appeared on the big screen.

Amused by their reaction, the band's frontman Martin quipped, "Oh look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

Soon enough, the couple were identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot. Byron is reportedly married to Megan Kerrigan Byron. The incident is now being dubbed ColdplayGate .

Influencer Mia Zelu goes viral at Wimbledon

A stunning blonde, with blue eyes, stole the limelight during one of the most-watched tennis Grand Slam of the year - Wimbledon.

The lady, who goes by the name Mia Zelu, is an influencer and has a 165,000-strong following. And Mia went viral after posting plenty of photos of herself at The Championships. Except that she isn't real. Yes, you read it right. Mia is an AI influencer and is a product of an algorithm, with carefully curated Instagram posts involving AI-generated visuals that appear startlingly human, and cleverly crafted captions.

Mia shared photos of her Wimbledon outing, with an inspirational message: "Your time will come. Keep showing up". Commenters agreed with her caption and engaged with her post.

Apparently, Mia even has a "sister" - Ana Zelu, who boasts 266,000 followers.

'Aura Farming' boat kid

A 11-year-old Indonesian boy's boat-top dance has turned into a global trend, capturing the attention of social media and celebrities, including Travis Kelce and Wiz Khalifa.

Rayyan Arkan Dikha has now become the face of a global trend known as 'Aura Farming.'

The short clip (circulated on social media with a trending audio), which originated from the Pacu Jalur boat racing festival in Riau, Indonesia, shows 11-year-old Rayyan in traditional attire, swaying to the rhythm with simple, composed hand gestures, his gaze steady and expression unreadable.

Aura Farming is a term born from gamer culture, where "farming" means collecting resources. In social media terms, it's about projecting a vibe so strong, it earns you admiration, likes, reposts, and 'aura points'.