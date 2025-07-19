MENAFN - Gulf Times) The mining sector, historically characterized by colossal capital requirements and extreme illiquidity, presents a formidable barrier to entry for most investors. Giant projects often languish for decades, their vast potential locked away, accessible only to a select few institutions or ultra-high-net-worth individuals with the patience and capital to endure volatile, long-term development cycles. Today,, strategically headquartered within one of the world's most progressive fintech ecosystems, shatters this status quo with a landmark $200 billion Asset-Backed Security Token Offering (STO), simultaneously advancing its core mission of blockchain-powered financial inclusion across the MENA region.Inrecent interview with Forbes he announced the $200 Billion mine back token. Eviancx confronts the mining sector's fundamental flaws head-on. The LG Placer Property, held entirely by Eviancx Gold&Metals, epitomizes the challenge. While Eviancx estimates its conceptual value at approximately $200 billion USD, realizing it demands billions for aggressive exploration (only 20% of the Delta Zone is evaluated, indicating massive resource upside), critical infrastructure, and strategic operations – funding hurdles traditional finance struggles to overcome efficiently or inclusively.The Eviancx Security Token Offering (STO) is engineered as a transformative solution to unlock unprecedented value from physical assets. By issuing 200 million tokens priced at $1,000 each and directly backed by the LG Placer asset, Eviancx converts a traditionally illiquid resource into a digital, tradeable security. This tokenized access introduces liquidity into a sector long defined by its absence, offering investors a level of flexibility and scalability previously unattainable in such asset classes.The STO aims to raise $20 billion in initial proceeds, directly funding critical development milestones. These include accelerating exploration efforts to convert conceptual resources into proven reserves, building essential infrastructure, and deploying capital through strategic financial planning. This capital infusion is designed to bridge the substantial funding gap that often hinders large-scale resource development projects from reaching maturity.One of the most compelling features of the offering is its unparalleled asset security and long-term stability. A $200 billion core asset value will be strategically locked in for a five-year period (2025–2030), a move that ensures investor assurance and stability rarely seen in early-stage resource ventures. To further fortify investor confidence, an additional $100 billion in asset value is held in escrow, anchoring the tokens to a strong and tangible value base.Built on the rigorous standards of the NI 43-101 report-which provides an independent quantification of the resource-and operating within Dubai's established regulatory ecosystem, the Eviancx STO prioritizes compliance and investor protection. With its recent global headquarters now based in Dubai, Eviancx is positioned to leverage one of the world's most forward-looking financial jurisdictions to ensure transparency, security, and credibility across the offering."This isn't just about funding a single project," stated Victor Sandoval, CEO of. "It's about pioneering a compliant, blockchain-powered model that solves mining finance's core problems: exclusion and illiquidity. We're unlocking dormant global mineral wealth for a diversified investor base, backed by rigorous assessment and substantial tangible value, all facilitated from our strategic base in Dubai."Crucially, Eviancx views regulation not as a barrier but as a pillar of trust. Operating within Dubai's clear and robust regulatory framework, the company actively collaborates with policymakers to ensure full compliance. This approach strengthens the legitimacy and reliability of its pioneering security token initiative.

Eviancx's bold entry into high-value asset tokenization is deeply intertwined with its establishment of a Global Headquarters in Dubai, that was recently finalized on July 18th following successful regulatory registration. This strategic move isn't merely administrative; it provides the robust regulatory foundation and progressive ecosystem essential for executing both this landmark STO and Eviancx's foundational mission: leveraging blockchain to dismantle global financial exclusion across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Eviancx's latest announcements reflect a powerful convergence of financial innovation aimed at reshaping access on two critical fronts. First, the company is democratizing high-value assets through its landmark $200 billion Security Token Offering (STO). By leveraging tokenization, Eviancx introduces a new level of transparency, liquidity, and security-making tangible resource wealth accessible to a broader, global investor base. These tokens are anchored in top-tier asset assessments, ensuring that participation is not only inclusive but also credible and secure.Simultaneously, from its strategic headquarters in Dubai, Eviancx is pushing forward the democratization of foundational finance."Financial inclusion and responsible resource development are interconnected challenges. While Dubai stands as a beacon of fintech innovation, vast populations across the MENA region remain excluded from global financial systems due to geographic, and bureaucratic barriers," Sandoval stated, linking the missions. "Blockchain provides the foundation for solutions to both. Technology enables access, but enduring trust comes from transparency, ethical design, rigorous backing, and education – the critical difference between fleeting hype and lasting economic impact."Eviancx's mission is further strengthened by the upcoming launch of its utility and governance token in October 2025. This token will power transactions, staking, and participatory governance within the company's platform. Designed to complement the asset-backed Security Token Offering (STO), it reinforces the company's technical depth and commitment to decentralized finance.“It makes decentralized finance personal and participatory,” Sandoval added, emphasizing the token's role in community empowerment.$200 billion Asset-Backed Security Token Offering is more than a financial instrument; it's a declaration of a new model for resource investment, made possible by the company's strategic anchoring in Dubai. Simultaneously, the city serves as the launchpad for transforming financial access across MENA. This dual focus underscores blockchain's transformative potential: Eviancx is proving it can simultaneously unlock trillions in dormant global resources for a wider investor pool and empower millions at the base of the economic pyramid.