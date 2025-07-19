AIAMA To Adopt BIS Certification To Boost Agarbathi Industry Standards
This move aims to ensure consistent quality and establish benchmark standards for agarbathi production in India.
During a press briefing, AIAMA officials highlighted that the agarbathi sector, which has strong cultural and traditional significance, has evolved into a major industry.
However, the lack of standardised quality parameters has led to inconsistencies in product performance and consumer trust.
By adopting BIS certification, the association seeks to create a unified quality framework that ensures consumer safety, enhances export potential, and fosters credibility for Indian agarbathis in both domestic and international markets.
AIAMA will work closely with BIS to develop specific standards tailored to various types of incense sticks. The certification will cover elements such as fragrance longevity, raw material safety, burning time, and emission levels.
The initiative is expected to benefit not just large manufacturers but also small-scale and cottage industries, which form a significant part of the sector.
K. N. Suresh, AIAMA President, noted that BIS certification would also help the industry tackle counterfeit products and non-compliant imports, thereby protecting local businesses.
He added that educating manufacturers about the certification process and helping them upgrade their facilities will be key steps in the coming months.
India is the world's largest producer and exporter of agarbathis, and this certification could further boost its reputation globally.
AIAMA's decision is seen as a proactive step towards quality assurance, sustainability, and global competitiveness.
(KNN Bureau)
