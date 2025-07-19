Two Brothers, Married Couple Among Five Shot Dead In Peshawar And Mardan
In Peshawar, the shooting occurred near Tarnab Farm within the jurisdiction of Chamakni Police Station, where armed assailants in a car opened fire on three motorcyclists.
All three victims, Rukhsar Khan and Sadiq Ali (brothers and sons of Imdad Gul), along with Naheed Khan, son of Qadeem Khan, died on the spot. They were residents of Ghazi Khail, Urmar Payan.
Preliminary investigations suggest the attack stemmed from a long-standing personal feud. The suspects, named in the FIR and also from Urmar Payan, fled the scene and remain at large.
ASP Chamakni Khalid Ehsan Warraich visited the site with police teams, and the bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination.
Mardan Incident: Married Couple Gunned Down
In a separate case in Charsgali, Tehsil Rustam of Mardan, 25-year-old Asif, son of Mursaleen, and his wife were shot and killed by unidentified gunmen. The motive remains unclear.
Emergency responders from Rescue 1122 transported the bodies to Type-D Hospital, Rustam. Police collected evidence from the scene and have launched an investigation, recording statements from nearby residents.
Both incidents have raised concerns about rising gun violence in the province. Police have vowed to bring those responsible to justice as the investigations continue.
