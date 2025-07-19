403
Brazilian leader criticizes Trump manners
(MENAFN) **Title: Brazil’s Lula Rejects Trump’s Tariff Threat, Asserts Sovereignty**
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has strongly responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration of a sweeping 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, pledging to “answer” the move and protect his nation’s interests.
In an interview with a news agency, Lula expressed surprise not only at the tariff’s substance but also at the manner in which Trump communicated it—via a letter posted on Truth Social last week. The letter imposed a 50% tariff on all Brazilian goods effective August 1 and demanded an end to what Trump described as a “witch hunt” targeting former President Jair Bolsonaro, accused of attempting a coup after his 2022 election loss.
“When I read the letter, I thought it was fake news,” Lula remarked, condemning the action as “breaking away from any protocol, any liturgy, that should exist between the relations between two heads of state.”
He added firmly, “We cannot have President Trump forgetting that he was elected to govern the US – he was not elected to be the emperor of the world. Brazil will not accept anything imposed on it. We accept negotiation, not imposition.”
Though Lula remains open to dialogue, he warned that Brazil is preparing to respond decisively, despite Trump’s threat of escalating tariffs if retaliation occurs. “If President Trump is willing to take seriously the negotiations underway between Brazil and the US, then I’ll be open-minded to negotiate whatever may be necessary,” he said.
