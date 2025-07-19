403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Enacts Law to Strengthen U.S. Crypto Dominance
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump officially signed into law a groundbreaking piece of crypto legislation on Friday, marking the creation of the first-ever federal regulatory framework for stablecoins.
In a shift from his earlier skepticism towards cryptocurrency, Trump has positioned himself as a staunch advocate for digital currencies in his second term, urging lawmakers to pass critical legislation to fortify the United States’ leadership in the global digital marketplace.
"This afternoon, we take a giant step to cement the American dominance of global crypto technology as we sign the landmark GENIUS Act into law. So congratulations to everybody. It's a big deal," Trump declared during a White House ceremony, where several figures from the crypto industry were present.
"I pledged that we would bring back American liberty and leadership and make the United States the crypto capital of the world, and that's what we've done. And under the Trump administration, this is only going further, you're going to do really well," he continued.
The GENIUS Act—short for Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins—secured Senate approval last month. However, it reached Trump’s desk for signing after passing the House of Representatives on Thursday by a bipartisan vote of 308-122.
The newly signed law facilitates easier issuance of stablecoins by banks, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to assets like the U.S. dollar. In addition, it aims to increase transparency and enforce stronger accountability within the stablecoin sector.
In a shift from his earlier skepticism towards cryptocurrency, Trump has positioned himself as a staunch advocate for digital currencies in his second term, urging lawmakers to pass critical legislation to fortify the United States’ leadership in the global digital marketplace.
"This afternoon, we take a giant step to cement the American dominance of global crypto technology as we sign the landmark GENIUS Act into law. So congratulations to everybody. It's a big deal," Trump declared during a White House ceremony, where several figures from the crypto industry were present.
"I pledged that we would bring back American liberty and leadership and make the United States the crypto capital of the world, and that's what we've done. And under the Trump administration, this is only going further, you're going to do really well," he continued.
The GENIUS Act—short for Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins—secured Senate approval last month. However, it reached Trump’s desk for signing after passing the House of Representatives on Thursday by a bipartisan vote of 308-122.
The newly signed law facilitates easier issuance of stablecoins by banks, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to assets like the U.S. dollar. In addition, it aims to increase transparency and enforce stronger accountability within the stablecoin sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment