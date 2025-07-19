Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Enacts Law to Strengthen U.S. Crypto Dominance

Trump Enacts Law to Strengthen U.S. Crypto Dominance


2025-07-19 04:18:03
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump officially signed into law a groundbreaking piece of crypto legislation on Friday, marking the creation of the first-ever federal regulatory framework for stablecoins.

In a shift from his earlier skepticism towards cryptocurrency, Trump has positioned himself as a staunch advocate for digital currencies in his second term, urging lawmakers to pass critical legislation to fortify the United States’ leadership in the global digital marketplace.

"This afternoon, we take a giant step to cement the American dominance of global crypto technology as we sign the landmark GENIUS Act into law. So congratulations to everybody. It's a big deal," Trump declared during a White House ceremony, where several figures from the crypto industry were present.

"I pledged that we would bring back American liberty and leadership and make the United States the crypto capital of the world, and that's what we've done. And under the Trump administration, this is only going further, you're going to do really well," he continued.

The GENIUS Act—short for Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins—secured Senate approval last month. However, it reached Trump’s desk for signing after passing the House of Representatives on Thursday by a bipartisan vote of 308-122.

The newly signed law facilitates easier issuance of stablecoins by banks, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to assets like the U.S. dollar. In addition, it aims to increase transparency and enforce stronger accountability within the stablecoin sector.

MENAFN19072025000045017169ID1109820764

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search