“Andhra Pradesh To Be A Green Hydrogen Valley” Declared Honourable CM Sri Chandrababu Naidu At The Green Hydrogen Summit 2025, SRM AP

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, India The Honourable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu, inaugurated the Green Hydrogen Summit-2025 at SRM University-AP. Dr V K Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Govt. of India, Sri K Vijayanand IAS, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, and Dr P Sathyanarayananan, Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, graced the event as the guests of honour. The two-day summit involved government agencies, researchers, policymakers and industrialists to address the critical need for a clean energy transition for a cleaner, more sustainable and forward-looking future.

Hon'ble CM Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu lighting the lamp at the Green Hydrogen Summit 2025

In his inaugural address, the Honourable CM Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu termed the Green Hydrogen Summit, a historical forum that brought together global experts and industries in Andhra Pradesh to work towards affordable, cost-effective clean energy. He stated that with the Andhra Pradesh Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Policy, with a Rs 10,00,000 crore investment, offering 7.5 lakh jobs in green hydrogen and its derivatives, and ideological balance, no other state has stronger prospects in working towards green hydrogen development and storage. He also declared Amaravati as Green Hydrogen Valley, which will focus on affordable, cost-effective clean energy. He said,“This landmark summit marks a significant step towards protecting nature, a circular economy, and sustainability.”

Hon'ble CM of AP presents a memento to Dr V K Saraswat, Hon'ble Member, NITI Aayog

Guest of Honour, Dr V K Saraswat, Honourable Member, NITI Aayog commented on the significance of opting for cleaner fuels and energy resources. He said,“Green Hydrogen, which is at the heart of the National Hydrogen Mission, is a step towards achieving a sustainable, carbon-neutral future.”

Prof. D Narayana Rao, Executive Director-Research, SRM Group of Institutions , in his brief about the Summit stated,“Today the world looks at India with admiration as we contribute to solving global issues plaguing humankind, such as clean energy, water remediation, clean environment, and sustainable growth.” He outlined the various initiatives by the ministries of the state - Road Transport and Highways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Steel – have already taken up green hydrogen projects that align with their sector. He also said SRM University-AP will establish an Innovation centre for Green Hydrogen Technologies.

With a vision to develop Andhra Pradesh as a hydrogen hub, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Govt. of India , remarked that right investments and government policies can drive green hydrogen plants to produce clean energy that is scalable and profitable. The Chief Secretary of the State, Sri K Vijayanand IAS , also remarked that the development and utilisation of hydrogen technologies necessitate specific expertise and skill development. The top universities of the nation, such as SRM AP, with advanced research infrastructure and intellect, can innovate and solve the pressing demands for cleaner energy fuel.

Mr Pranav Tanti, CEO and President of Synergen Green Energy also said that Andhra Pradesh is a highly favourable state to establish an industry for Green Hydrogen.

Aiming to nurture innovation and skill development in the clean energy space, Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor of SRM AP , announced the Department of Energy Engineering launch at the SRM Institute of Emerging Technology.“If our generation is the last to use fossil fuels, the next generation must lead the clean energy revolution. With their ideas, innovation, and courage, the youth will carry this transformation forward,” Commented Dr P Sathyanarayanan.

The Green Hydrogen Summit 2025, jointly organised by SRM University-AP, Government of Andhra Pradesh, IIT Tirupati, IISER Tirupati, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Govt. of India, New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd. and the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu, explores the research and development, innovation, commercialisation of green hydrogen. Keynote addresses, plenary sessions and conclaves with industry stalwarts, research organisations, and policymakers aim to open new frontiers in the green hydrogen sector.