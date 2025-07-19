Pritam Says Anurag Basu Narrated 'Gangster' And 'Life In A Metro' Together To Him
Pritam recently spoke with IANS, and shared that the two connected for the first time almost 27 years ago when both of them were new to the market and were exploring the space of television shows.
He told IANS,“First time, I collaborated with Anurag was in 1998. I had a friend who introduced me to Anurag and said that we are making a serial about ghosts. He used to do a lot of serial that time. So, I did the title song on Zee TV. Then, he was making films, he did 'Murder', which was a huge hit. He became a successful director after 'Murder'. And then I did 'Dhoom'. I became a successful music director after 'Dhoom'. So, that's when he connected with me. That's how we did 'Gangster'”
Both 'Murder' and 'Dhoom' released in the same year. While the music of 'Murder' was done by Anu Malik, 'Dhoom' was directed by Sanjay Gadhvi.
'Gangster' marked the first cinematic collaboration between Pritam and Anurag.
Pritam further mentioned,“Then we kind of shifted to the same building, staying in the same building. And we got very well connected and like we became friends. We used to regularly meet in that common passage of the building. And so I did 'Gangster' with him”.
However, it was not 'Gangster' which excited the composer in him, it was their second film 'Life in a Metro'. Incidentally, Anurag narrated both the films to him one after the other.
Pritam said,“I remember he narrated 'Gangster' and 'Life in a Metro' together. I got very excited when I heard the narration for 'Life in a Metro' because of the structure of its screenplay, you know that hyperlinked structure”.
“My diploma film from FTII was also based on the hyperlink structure. I was immediately drawn to 'Life in a Metro', it was a different animal”, he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment