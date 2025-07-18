KO Impact: Public Movement Barred Along LJHP Canal

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A day after Kashmir Observer reported that residents of Uri are demanding fencing along the Lower Jhelum Hydroelectric Project (LJHP) canal in Gantamulla to prevent further tragedies, the concerned department on Friday said that public movement along the canal has been restricted.

“The movement of people has been barred following the recent drowning incident,” Gulshan Ahmad, Executive Engineer, civil maintenance wing LJHP told Kashmir Observer over the phone.

He added that the department has also written to the local police, requesting deployment of personnel along the canal to ensure compliance and enhance safety.

Ahmad further stated that the department is planning to install fencing along the canal.“We will soon prepare an estimate for it,” he said.

Notably, fencing the canal has been a long-standing demand of local residents. They have also called for the installation of basic safety infrastructure, including warning signage and rescue equipment such as boats.

The canal draws many visitors, particularly during the summer months when people flock to the area to escape the heat. Unfortunately, it has seen several drowning incidents in recent years, mostly involving youth and children.

The recent drowning of three individuals has once again raised serious concerns about the safety measures in place and prompted authorities to take action by restricting access to the canal.