KO Impact: Public Movement Barred Along LJHP Canal
“The movement of people has been barred following the recent drowning incident,” Gulshan Ahmad, Executive Engineer, civil maintenance wing LJHP told Kashmir Observer over the phone.
He added that the department has also written to the local police, requesting deployment of personnel along the canal to ensure compliance and enhance safety.
Ahmad further stated that the department is planning to install fencing along the canal."We will soon prepare an estimate for it," he said.
Notably, fencing the canal has been a long-standing demand of local residents. They have also called for the installation of basic safety infrastructure, including warning signage and rescue equipment such as boats.
The canal draws many visitors, particularly during the summer months when people flock to the area to escape the heat. Unfortunately, it has seen several drowning incidents in recent years, mostly involving youth and children.
The recent drowning of three individuals has once again raised serious concerns about the safety measures in place and prompted authorities to take action by restricting access to the canal.
